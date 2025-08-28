“Take Him Off Our Hands”: Micah Parsons’ Rumored $45M Packers Deal Gets Cowboys Fan Skip Bayless Talking

After months of stalled negotiations that have resulted in more headlines than actual conversations, Micah Parsons is seemingly all but gone from the Dallas Cowboys. It’s reportedly been several months since the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, even had a proper conversation with his star pass rusher, and now, the latest rumblings coming from the rumor mill see Parsons joining forces with one of the club’s most prominent rivals, the Green Bay Packers for a $45M per year deal.

For some Cowboys fans, the idea of Parsons in green and yellow is enough to cause some uneasy feelings, but for Skip Bayless, it may be the best alternative at this point in time. “I still am holding out hope that Jerry Jones finally, for once, has seen the light,” Bayless exclaimed during the most recent episode of his self-titled podcast series. “I don’t think Micah is remotely worth the most money ever paid to a defensive player ever.”

Nevertheless, the former Undisputed host remains hesitant to accept the aforementioned rumor that Parsons to Green Bay is a ‘done deal.’ According to Bayless, the origin of the rumor is questionable, at best, but that’s not to say that he isn’t a fan of the idea either.

“I think it all started when [John Kuhn] tweeted “Micah freaking Parsons,” that was it, and Packers nation somehow leaped to the conclusion that “He’s ours.” …Well, thank you, take him off of our hands then. The great irony of that was, hey Green Bay, just put in the tape of your last playoff game against Dallas… I had to look back at the participation charts just to make sure he played in that game… He registered his worst stats of his career.”

The lopsided nature of that particular contest will likely continue to haunt America’s team for quite some time, much like it already has. In what was ultimately a 16-point loss for the Cowboys in Arlington, Parsons produced a messily total of just two tackles.

He did manage to record one quarterback hit, but he was otherwise absent from the box score. For both the team and Parsons as an individual, it is still remembered as one of their most embarrassing outings in recent memory.

In the eyes of Bayless, “He ghosted his own defense,” at a crucial point in time, and that alone is enough to warrant a trade. Thankfully, for Bayless, the Packers do seem to have some interest in Parsons after all.

When the pass rusher was specifically mentioned by name to the Packers’ general manager, Brian Gutekunst, the North Carolina native rather quietly yet promptly suggested that he’ll be taking a “long, hard look” at “any opportunity that’s out there that we think could help the Packers.”

Suffice to say, there’s no shortage of interest for Parsons on the open market, so if and when the time comes for Jones to finally ship him out, it won’t take long for Dallas to find the trade partner that they already seem to be looking for.