“Dude’s Faster Than Tom Brady”: Katt Williams Running 40-Yard Dash in 4.97 Seconds Forces Fans to Revisit GOAT Brady’s Combine Stats

Actor and comedian, Katt Williams, recently shocked the entire football community after boldly claiming on Club Shay Shay that he can easily run a sub-4.5-40-yard dash in shorts. What amazed everyone, however, was a video soon appearing of Katt running a 40-yard dash in just 4.47. To put this into perspective, this is the exact time recorded by Cavaliers wideout Malik Washington in this year’s Combine. Nonetheless, the ‘Friday’ actor seems to have broken the internet once again, as earlier today, he went on to his January exploits at an NFL Pro Day event.

At the event, Katt Williams was spotted completing the 40-yard dash in just 4.97 seconds, which is nothing short of impressive, considering Williams is 52 years old. The now-viral clip, which was posted by first-round prospect Jared Verse, has taken the NFL world by storm. As fans shared their excitement at Williams’s achievements, a few even realized that Williams had incredibly beaten Tom Brady‘s debut combine record of 5.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This opened the floodgates with the NFL community going berserk online, with all sorts of reactions.

Fans are in awe of Williams’ athletic prowess without any proper training. Some even argued that if he could do a 40-yard dash in 4.97 seconds at 52, he would have been much faster when he was younger. Take a look:

The others, meanwhile, drew a parallel to arguably the greatest player to step on the gridiron, Tom Brady. One of them said, “Lol, dude’s faster than Tom Brady remember, Brady ran a 5.28 at combine”

Many fans online are poking fun at Brady’s stats, and they are honestly not wrong. Brady, in the 2000 Combine, recorded very disappointing stats. For starters, his speed stats were bang average, with 5.28 seconds in the 40-yard, 2.99 seconds in the 20-yard, and 1.77 seconds in the 10-yard split. His vertical leap was also disappointing, with him covering just 24.5 inches. His 20-yard shuttle speed [4.38 seconds] and his three-cone test speed [7.20 seconds] were the only saving grace.

Overall, the scouts were left disappointed with Brady on both physical and passing evaluation metrics. However, as we all know, the scouts couldn’t have been more wrong, as Brady aged like a fine wine. But it’s unfair to blame the scouts if they thought Brady would end up having a lackluster career. After all, his physicality and passing back then were bang average. What set TB12 apart was his sheer hard work and an insatiable hunger to excel. From his performances on the field to his 40-yard dash speed, he improved it all with age.

Tom Brady at The Age of 46 Completes His 40-Yard Dash Faster Than His 22-Year-Old Self

Earlier this year, Tom Brady announced the merger of his brands TB12 [Wellness Company] and Brady [apparel company] with sportswear company NoBull. As part of the promotional campaign for the merger, Brady took up the challenge to beat his 24-year-old Combine record. In the video posted on “X” by the football GOAT himself, Brady is seen preparing for a 40-yard dash with hopes of bettering his record at the age of 26. The video then sees Brady run a 40-yard dash in a shorter duration than his 22-year-old self.

The two stopwatches at the field recorded time stamps of 5:12 and 5:18, respectively — and both the recorded times confirm Brady improving his record (5.28) from his performance in the 2000 Combine. Following the dash, the former Patriots man can be seen expressing how fun it was and promising to get even faster next year.

“That was fun. Next year it will be faster,” promised the GOAT.

This video honestly sums up Tom Brady’s NFL career. Built on the foundation of hard work, discipline, and an insatiable hunger to improve, TB12 saw himself become the GOAT and won 7 Super Bowls in his career. He is the definition of what sheer hard work can achieve!