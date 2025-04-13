“Can’t Even Go Undercover”: Comedian Katt Williams Once Clowned Shaquille O’Neal for Trying to Be a Police Officer

Even though Katt Williams is a noted friend of Shaquille O’Neal, the comedian once used the Hall of Famer as the punchline to his jokes during a memorable standup performance in 2008. The 53-year-old poked fun at Shaq for trying to be a sheriff, despite having millions to do whatever he wants.

Williams roasted Shaq’s insistence on being something he was never meant for. With his massive stature, the legendary big man would not only have issues fitting into a police car, but he’d also struggle to bring any sort of stealth to the position. There are plenty of things men of Shaq’s size are great at, but going undetected is not one of them.

“This motherf***er got enough money to be whatever the f*** you wanna be his whole life, and what the f*** does this n**** wanna be? A god d*** sheriff. You can’t be no god d*** sheriff, Shaq!” Williams yelled at the crowd. “You’re 18-foot, six-foot twelve.”

Williams then pointed to the obvious downfall of Shaq’s potential career as a sheriff. “You can’t even go undercover! ‘Do you have any drugs?’ No, Shaq!” he continued the bit. “We know that’s your motherf***in’ a**.”

Williams then poked fun at O’Neal’s pitiful free-throw percentage, claiming you’d have to act like a hoop if he pulled you over because “he can’t shoot baskets.” He even claimed that the former MVP wasn’t scary, or even the scariest person in his family. “His wife is the gangster,” Williams said, stressing that Shaunie Henderson had four children with Shaq’s gigantic genes.

Shaq is no stranger to being roasted, even though it wasn’t as prevalent at the time. He’s been the frequent target of jokes from his co-hosts on Inside the NBA and has even been teased on his own show, The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal was roasted on his own podcast

Shaq didn’t know what he was in for when he invited popular comedian Ms. Pat to his podcast. She first informed Shaq that she was a convicted felon before telling him that there was nothing he could do to scare her. She went right for his throat when Adam Lefkoe asked her to roast the four-time champion.

“Shaq you got a b**ch voice with a big a** body… Shaq your voice too soft,” she started. “Your feet don’t go with your voice. I think when your mama push[ed] you out, it choked your little tongue so, your little Adam’s apple. He [is] missing an Adam’s apple, that’s why he talk[s] like that… Soft a** boy. How can you take him serious!”

When putting the two roasting sessions side-by-side, it’s hard to say who got the better of Shaq. But one thing is clear, neither Katt Williams nor Ms. Pat held back when given the opportunity to poke fun at the Diesel.