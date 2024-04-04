Paul George Uses Tom Brady’s 40 Yard Dash to Irk Actor Jackie Long and Rapper SchoolboyQ

Tom Brady has aged like fine wine with a fitness level that remains unmatched after 23 seasons in the NFL and a year out of it. His recent correction of the 40-yard dash time from 2000, dropping a tenth of a second on the clock reiterated his tryst with fitness. Appreciating Brady’s feat Paul Geroge took the opportunity to irk his friends Jackie Long and SchoolboyQ, comparing their

Paul George, the NBA star recently shot the breeze with his buddies- actor Jackie Long and rapper Schoolboy Q on the ‘Podcast P with Paul George’. As Tom Brady’s 40-yard dash time got an update, Paul with his competitive spirit started flexing about how he could defeat Katt Williams in a footrace. However, as the plot thickened, Jackie Long tried to defend his honor, by jumping in against Paul George’s prediction for him.

“Jackie might be in a five-something.”

Incidentally, SchoolboyQ couldn’t believe his ears and denied the claims with a “No way you got a five” reply. However, the very next moment, Paul questioned Q, asking,

“You think he’s higher than a five?

To this, SchoolboyQ, in full confidence, claimed,

“No he’s lower,” as Long thanked him.

Still, it was difficult for Paul to leave Tom Brady’s side, and he advocated in favor of the former QB claiming that he is “an all-time athlete.” Hence, even though it was all laughs and gags, the final verdict remained debatable.



Tom Brady at 46 certainly replaced ‘redemption by his name’ as he posted about his improvement after 24 years with 5.10 on the clock. Yet, the best records in the NFL are ruled by wide receivers and cornerbacks with the top score standing at 4.22 seconds for John Ross. Likewise, the top ten rankings range from 4.22 to 4.29 seconds, which is still quite far from what Brady achieved.

Nevertheless, a respectable 40-yard dash is a feat that even the non-NFLites boast, with some of the best numbers enjoyed by artists.

The Convergence of Artists and Athletes at the 40-yard dash

The worlds of sports and entertainment have seen some epic overlaps over the years, but the recent popularity of celebrity sports has managed to get everyone talking. A similar discussion ensued when Katt Williams decided to live up to his claims. A comedian by profession, he is known for his lightning-fast wit and sharp humor. During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe‘s podcast, Katt stirred the conversations claiming he could run a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash. It was a bold claim, especially from a comedian, but Katt refused to back down.

Soon after, a video footage emerged of Katt Williams tearing down a basketball court like a bolt of lightning. The clip soon went viral, with Katt’s speed becoming the talk of the town. However, the comedian did not get a confirmed time until he showed up at an NFL Pro Day event in Texas and recorded a respectable 4.97 seconds.

Putting things into perspective, for someone like Katt Williams to be 52 years old and clocking such time, is no joke. As details of his lifestyle came out, the comedian freely admitted to enjoying a little herbal refreshment now and then. However, he offers a considerable challenge to some NBA and NFL players like retired quarterback Tom Brady in the speed department.