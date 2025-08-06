“Dude’s Going to Be Hobbling Around Like Ronnie Coleman”: Redditors React as Concerning Injury Report Emerges on Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford showed that he can still get out there for 16 games last season, and he looked more than solid in leading the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC West division title. They even won a playoff game. So, heading into another campaign, Stafford wanted to make sure he was taken care of for his final couple of productive years.

Advertisement

According to reports, he was supposedly on his way out the door, but we believe it was all just posturing to get the Rams to come to the table. Which they did, handing the 37-year-old a brand-new two-year, $84 million deal in late February. However, they might already be regretting that.

Stafford has had a history of back issues throughout his NFL career, and they’ve cropped up more often the older he gets. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford is facing a similar setback again. He hasn’t participated in any OTAs or training camp practices this offseason, dealing with what’s being said is an aggravated disc in his back.

The star QB has been receiving treatment, including an epidural injection, while Jimmy Garoppolo has been working with the first team in the interim.

Sources: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc and has received an epidural to help him deal with it. Los Angeles has called him week-to-week, being cautious, but with plans for him to be ready for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/wpj0Uqghax — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2025

Head coach Sean McVay said that his QB is “progressing well” through the injury. But he also mentioned that the QB still isn’t healthy enough for even a jog-through practice, which is worrisome. They’re calling him week-to-week, with the expectation that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1.

But this is a lingering problem. While playing for the Lions from 2009 to 2020, he broke spinal bones twice, though the tough guy rarely missed any time.

In 2022, following his Super Bowl triumph, a spinal cord contusion caused Stafford to miss half the season. With these back injuries piling up, some fans are starting to worry about Stafford’s quality of life after he’s done playing football.

“Stafford is going to have a rough life after football as far as his health is concerned,” one Reddit user said.

“Dudes going to be hobbling around like Ronnie Coleman,” quipped another.

“I don’t know. I feel like at some point, you have to start thinking about how this impacts your quality of life after football. Might not be the best injury to try to play a collision sport with,” suggested a third.

Another wondered why Stafford, who has seemingly accomplished everything he can in the NFL, continues to put his body on the line. “Don’t get why he didn’t retire by now. He has $$$$, he has a wife & kids, and he has an injury history. Guess he thought he could win another ring but man I don’t know.”

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, is pretty outspoken when she has an opinion on something. You can bet her and Matthew have talked about his back issues and how that could affect them in later life. So if Kelly signs off, we’re confident that Stafford will be okay.

And considering he is 37 years old, the Rams could actually just be playing it very safe to ensure Stafford is healthy as a bull come the start of September.