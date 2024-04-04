How Did Vontae Davis Die? Ex-49ers TE Vernon Davis Relies on Detectives To Investigate Brother’s Mysterious Death

Vernon Davis continues to grapple with the heartbreaking loss of his younger brother, Vontae Davis. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, he shared the immense pain of losing Vontae and expressed his reliance on detectives to unravel the mystery behind his brother’s tragic passing.

Former Bills, Colts, and Dolphins player, Vontae Davis, was found unresponsive at his Florida home, leading authorities to start an investigation into his death. The preliminary findings have not indicated any foul play, and the cause remains shrouded in mystery, leaving the Davis family seeking closure and answers during such a difficult time.

The untimely passing of Vontae sent shockwaves through the NFL community, leaving Vernon Davis and his family in disbelief and uncertainty. Shedding light on the situation, Vernon revealed that it seemed Vontae had slipped or collapsed after stepping off the sauna in his home. There were no indications of a break-in or any disturbances inside the home.

“This thing definitely caught me by surprise. I just don’t know what to make of it,” Vernon added, “I’m leaning on the detectives to figure it out but right now we have no answers.”

Vontae’s ex-wife, Megan Harpe, hinted to the Daily Mail via text that he may have been battling with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition only identifiable postmortem.

Vernon Davis further added that his brother had been diagnosed with ADD during his childhood, leaving the possibility open that Vontae may have also suffered from CTE.

911 Call Describes the Aftermath Of Finding Vontae Davis’ Body

A recently released 911 call, per NBC, sheds light on the immediate aftermath of finding the former Miami Dolphins cornerback’s lifeless body inside the Southwest Ranches mansion. In the recordings, a distressed woman, on the way to her house, can be heard recounting to the 911 operator how another woman stumbled upon the retired NFL player in an unresponsive state.

“She froze. She called me and she couldn’t even speak. That’s why I called,” the caller explained. She further stated that the woman who discovered Davis, initiated a FaceTime call, showing the caller the sight of Vontae lying motionless on the ground.

The caller also mentioned the presence of multiple firearms in the residence. When questioned about the last time she saw Davis, the caller said she saw him the previous Friday, but his driver was with him on Saturday. After reaching out to the woman who discovered Vontae Davis, she recalled her search inside the mansion.

She explained, “I got to the house, and I was just doing usual stuff. Then, I couldn’t find the person, so I was walking around the house.” Eventually, she came across the gym area where she found Davis. Upon being asked for a defibrillator by the operator, she confessed to not having one. Moreover, paramedics arrived soon after and took charge of the situation.