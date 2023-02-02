“Joe Burrow is F*cking Second-Coming of Tom Brady”: Pat McAfee Reveals Why he is a Massive Fan of the Bengals QB’s Swagger & Confidence

Tom Brady is one of the finest quarterbacks the world has ever seen. After 23 incredible seasons, the 7-time Super Bowl champion finally decided to call it quits. However, this isn’t the first time when Tom has announced his retirement from the sport.

Last year, after his 2021 season came to an end, Brady announced his first retirement in order to devote more time to his family and kids. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Tom decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks and returned to lead the Bucs once again.

While the 2022 season didn’t turn out to be a very fruitful one for Tom, he was still able to take his team to the playoffs. That’s the kind of standard the man has set. After all, how many 45-year-old quarterbacks are there in the world who can make athletes in their 20s look like a bunch of oldies.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Tom has done enough in his career to be considered as the greatest quarterback of all time. So when someone is compared to Tom, that too by an expert, he better be making the right call or else, Twitter will burn him.

Pat McAfee thinks Joe Burrow is the next Tom Brady

Recently, Pat McAfee compared Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to Tom Brady and thankfully, not many disagreed with him. While Joe is still quite young and has a lot to accomplish in order to be considered a great of the game, he sure has all the qualities that can possibly make him the next big thing in the NFL.

“He is Tom Brady. Joe Burrow is the f*cking second-coming of Tom Brady. He is the dude who is going to show up in the biggest moments. All the stuff you hear about the moxie, and the cigar and the swagger, think about what that does to his teammates,” Pat said.

“When his team sees that their guy, who has to have a good game for them to win, and he is doing f*cking look away. If that guy is so confident, that comfortable, that relaxed and that cerebral, I feel like I am going to be pretty confident, comfortable, relaxed and cerebral,” the former NFL punter continued.

“He is the perfect f*cking quarterback,” McAfee further added. While Burrow wasn’t able to guide his team to the Super Bowl this time around, absolutely no one can deny that he had a sensational season and is only going to get better with time.

