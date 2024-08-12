Dwayne Johnson Once Reflected on His Worst Bout With Depression —The Rock’s Broken NFL Dream

From a young age, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was determined to make it to the NFL as a professional football player. However, his dream was crushed as he went undrafted and unrecognized. This set the stage for one of the worst bouts of depression the actor suffered in his life.

The Rock has always been very open and honest about his struggles with his mental health. In a candid reflection on the Pivot Podcast, he shared how his failure to make it to the NFL shaped his character and helped him cultivate a profound sense of gratitude:

“The biggest thing for me was trying to understand the reason why. If it weren’t for this dream that I was so focused on and so determined to achieve, that I worked my ass off for (then what)…Me playing in the NFL wound up being the best thing that ever happened to me because it really helped shape and inform who I am.”

During this time, Johnson faced the daunting task of processing his emotions and finding a way forward. The weight of disappointment was heavy, but it also became a catalyst for personal growth.

He learned that while dreams may not always materialize as planned, they can lead to new paths and opportunities. And all did end up working out for him in the end, as he gained massive fame first as a wrestler in the WWE, and then as an actor.

And his football journey did not just stop at his failure to get drafted in the NFL. The Rock became part-owner in the United Football League and now hopes to develop a landing spot for those athletes who always wanted to make it to the NFL but fell short.

How did the UFL perform in its inaugural season?

After many struggles to make spring pro football successful, the XFL and USFL merged to form the UFL. It’s a last-ditch effort to make the league work, and Johnson is optimistic about their chances.

The 2024 season marked the inaugural season of the newly merged league and was broadcast across multiple channels, including ABC, ESPN, and Fox, enhancing the league’s visibility and reach. Johnson’s role as the face of the league certainly helped matters when it came to the promotion of the new season.

Television viewership saw a significant increase compared to the previous season when the leagues operated separately. However, ticket sales in most cities declined, leading league ownership to redirect investments toward local ticket sales teams.

Overall, the 2024 UFL season was a significant step for spring football, and Johnson would hope for more and more improvement as the league keeps growing and expanding.