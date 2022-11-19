Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Divorce Labelled a ‘Money Saving’ Strategy Amidst $32 Billion FTX Collapse

Tom Brady is one of the finest quarterbacks of all time. The man has inspired innumerable athletes around the world and even after 22 years of excellence, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

However, 2022 hasn’t really turned out to be a fruitful year for the GOAT. He retired and then decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks earlier this year. There were reports that this did not please Gisele who wanted Tom to devote more time to the kids.

Reports of things going awry between the two started surfacing and finally, a few weeks ago, they officially parted ways on an amicable note. In addition to this, Tom has also struggled to deliver his best on the field this season.

Moreover, Tom’s angry outbursts and tablet-breaking habit has also been linked to all the stress he is going through in his personal life. To make things even worse for Brady and Gisele, FTX, a crypto exchange platform in which they had heavily invested, recently went bankrupt.

Conspiracy Theorists Call Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Divorce a Calculated Financial Decision

Tom and Gisele’s net worth might face a massive dent due to the FTX collapse. Moreover, along with several other celebs who endorsed FTX, Brady and Gisele have also been named in a $11 Billion lawsuit filed on behalf of American consumers who faced massive losses due to the crypto exchange’s demise.

All these events have triggered a plethora of fan theories. A little while ago, a few fans suggested that Tom un-retired and didn’t start with his massive broadcasting commitment because he knew he will part ways with Gisele and he wanted to save some cash.

Now, another theory has emerged according to which, Tom and Gisele had a fair idea about FTX’s grim future, which is why before it could go under, the couple decided to file for divorce.

According to the theory, the couple knew or at least had a little of idea about the $32 Billion company going bankrupt. So before they could be targeted together as they have been appearing in the company’s commercials together, they parted ways to save some cash and also diverted fans’ attention.

One might have to try hard to make sense of the theory but as most conspiracy theories are, this one also seems very interesting.

