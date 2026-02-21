“He Already Has a Hall of Fame Career”: Saquon Barkley ‘Super Excited’ as Lane Johnson Returns for 14th NFL Season

The Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, star RB Saquon Barkley, and whoever lines up after them must be very glad that Lane Johnson is coming back for his 14th season in 2026. The team was 8-2 with the two-time Super Bowl-winning offensive tackle, while going 3-5 in games he didn’t take the field. Over the past decade or so, the team is 96-41-1 with Johnson, compared to a subpar 15-28 without him.

Johnson has always been reliable and will most likely make the walk in Canton for his gold jacket when he’s eligible. And after the Eagles struggled late last season, then lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card round at home, Johnson’s presence is much needed for a deeper playoff run. No one could argue with that.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Barkley seemed very much excited when asked how he felt about now being confirmed to have Johnson protecting him next year.

“I mean, [I’m] super excited. But I kinda just figured he was coming back, I guess,” Barkley told The Insiders. “He’s so competitive. And he has the will of wanting to be great. I mean, he already has a Hall of Fame career. But as a great friend, he’s a great friend. But as a teammate and as a running back, having Lane Johnson coming back definitely puts a smile on your face.”

“I know how important he is to that offensive lineman room, to our team and the type of leadership he brings. So, super excited to get things rolling, and you know, start the season with a bang and finish off with a bang, hopefully,” added the running back.

Johnson is 35 and will turn 36 in May, before the 2026 season even starts. He will be coming back from a foot injury (Lisfranc sprain) that cost him seven games last season, including the Wild Card loss against the Niners. But Johnson shouldn’t be limited next year. He was playing at a high level last year, and he’s expected to do the same this season.

But will he hang up the cleats after this season? In a 2024 interview, Johnson said that he can play until the age of 40, but will likely hang it up in two or three years.

“I think physically… I could play to 40,” Johnson said, as per Philadelphia Inquirer. “With my movement, I think physically I can do it. What weighs on my mind is just, my kids are getting older, my dad’s getting older and has had some health issues.”

Well, 2026 will be Johnson’s second year in that window, so he could come back for another try at his third ring. But that’s looking a bit too far ahead for now, and we fans should focus on this season, which could turn into a Super Bowl run, provided everyone stays healthy and the offense is fixed, including the A.J. Brown drama being solved.

With the total of eight picks they have in this year’s draft, along with some free agent signings, the team will surely look to bolster their offense, including wide receiver, tight end, and the offensive line, and then edge rusher.

Tight end Dallas Goedert will hit free agency, which they need to address as well. Jaelen Phillips might also look for greener pastures, and it will be interesting to see how they handle these issues. But in Howie Roseman we trust, who will surely make this team a worthy opponent in the NFC this year.