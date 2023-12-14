Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Reveals Why He Once Wore a ‘Jalen Hurts Special’ T-Shirt to a Press Conference; “Easy Way to Connect With Guys”

When Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni showed up at a press conference sporting a ‘Jalen Hurts Special’ T-shirt, it sparked a lot of interest among the Birds. Recently, on The Rich Eisen Show, Sirianni shed some light on this specific fashion statement, revealing a deeper connection with his crew.

Nick Sirianni is more than just an instructor; he’s a master at building relationships with his players. His technique? Wearing simple T-shirts with his players’ faces on them. This strategy, he explained, is about growing a deeper bond with his crew. He remarked, “It’s a very easy way to connect with guys. When you wear their T-shirts, it’s just an easy way to connect and that’s what we are about.”

It’s an easy yet powerful way to expose that he is not just their coach but also their supporter and fan. This concept is not new to the Sirianni family. Nick’s brother, Mike Sirianni, a pro-college football coach for the Washington & Jefferson Presidents football team, has been using a similar approach for over two years. The Eagles HC revealed, “He has been the head coach there for, I want to say, 22 years, and he has more t-shirts of different western Pennsylvania high school football teams than I ever imagined.”

He owns an extensive collection of T-shirts from diverse Western Pennsylvania football groups, a witness to his belief in connecting with players beyond the sport. During his chat with Rich Eisen, Nick pondered this philosophy. This method speaks volumes about his dedication to his group, showing he values personal connections as much as he values prevailing games.

Consistency in Coaching by Nick Sirianni

Sirianni’s coaching style emphasizes consistency, a trait he admires in his quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Regardless of the team’s recent blunders, Hurts remains an equally devoted and hardworking person. The Eagles HC emphasized Hurts’ impact as a QB and added that he never takes his eye off the prize, regardless of the team’s wins, losses, or MVP discussions.

This consistency is important, especially for the duration of difficult times. “We’ve all been through adversity in our lives,” Sirianni remarked, highlighting the significance of acknowledging mistakes and shifting ahead with resilience. His philosophy is clear: face demanding situations head-on, examine them, and in no way lose sight of who you are.

He also mentioned, “We’re going through some adversity right now with our last two outings. I know this about this group and Jalen is that we’ve all been through adversity in our lives. We all know how to respond and first and foremost, it’s about admitting what we do, our mistakes, and getting up.”

The Iggles recently lost to the 49ers and the Cowboys, their biggest NFC rivals. They are still in the race for the top NFC seed, and these recent hurdles haven’t yet budged Sirianni’s spirit.