In a recent development that has sparked a mix of support and criticism, the Philadelphia Eagles fans are reportedly organizing a rally outside the team’s facility. This comes after the Iggles suffered three consecutive losses, leading to a wave of frustration from their fan base.

According to a tweet by MLFootball, the Birds are planning a rally outside NovaCare Complex at 8:00 AM on Thursday. This initiative, spearheaded by a local podcast host, aims to offer a standing ovation to the team, coupled with free coffee and donuts for the attendees.

In these hard times, especially when the holidays are around the corner, this show of support is really a positive thing. But there’s a bit of a question mark over why they’re doing it. Some people are wondering if it’s really just to get more listeners for the podcast or if they truly want to back up their team.

Several fans took to the comments to take a jab or two at the fans. A user mentioned, “Dude Eagles fans wouldn’t last 5 minutes in Giants fans shoes.”

Another one noted, “And they call Niner fans crybabies; they can’t go without losing 3 games .”

A comment read, “Were we really doing this shit? We are falling apart.”

A fan wrote, “Eagles fans are the biggest crybabies lmao.”

Another comment read a reply to this one comment, “The reason is there’s giants fans is their to soft to be eagles fans.”

The runner-up champs started the season off with the league’s best record, 10-1. But they are now struggling to lead in their own division. Pundits are blaming the last-minute defensive failure for this.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Defensive Dilemma

The Eagles‘ recent performance has indeed been a downturn, especially their loss against the 49ers a couple of weeks back, followed by two more defeats. Their defense, particularly in recent games, has been a topic of much discussion.

Despite showing strong form for the majority of their game against the Seahawks, the defense faltered in the last two minutes. The Eagles hadn’t allowed a game-winning drive of at least 90 yards in the final two minutes since 2007, yet they gave up in the crucial moments against the Seahawks to a backup QB.

For 58 minutes, the defense under Matt Patricia’s coordination was efficient, successfully tackling, covering, and hitting. They restricted the Seahawks to just 13 points and 205 yards. But the final two minutes saw a complete breakdown, with three crucial completions by D.K. Metcalf eventually leading to a heartbreaking touchdown.

Nonetheless, the Eagles are still one of the most formidable teams in the league and are sure to turn their luck around this season. They might have to play their postseason bouts away from home, but surely the fans will be there, giving their wholehearted support.