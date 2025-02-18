Eagles Fans React After Nick Sirianni Thanks Police Officers on Super Bowl Parade Duty

Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A few months ago, Eagles fans were calling for Nick Sirianni’s job after a heated altercation with his own supporters. Fast forward to today, and Sirianni has not only redeemed himself with a Super Bowl win—the second in franchise history—but also regained fans’ trust with a heartwarming gesture toward police officers on victory parade duty.

In a video that has now gained traction on “X”, Sirianni can be seen taking a moment out of the Eagles’ wild Super Bowl parade celebration by publicly thanking the police officers in attendance. Considering the chaotic nature of the parade, with everything from a gazillion drunk supporters to fans getting shot, the law enforcement officers had a tough job to do.

As a result, Sirianni was seen gracefully appreciating the officers with small dap-ups and handshakes for ensuring the safety and success of the celebration.

Class Act: HC Nick Sirianni thanked every single police officer at the #Eagles Super Bowl parade.

Sirianni is a role model on and off the field pic.twitter.com/9X181KyX2X — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 17, 2025

From the fan’s perspective, this was a refreshing visual, as Sirianni has always kept his fiery and competitive side at the forefront. His act of gratitude thus resonated deeply with football fans. They felt it was a sign of maturity and appreciation from the coach, who not only made history with the Eagles but also demonstrated genuine respect for Philly’s community members.

So, fans flocked to social media to share their admiration for Sirianni, thanking him for further solidifying their trust in him as their leader.

My man Sirianni doesn’t get enough credit. Genuine guy — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) February 18, 2025

That said, a few Philly fans were still not over Sirianni’s aggressive intent against fellow supporters from October last year. They urged others to not get carried away with this gesture by reminding them of the incident.

Others, meanwhile, called out the head coach for purposely recording this video to continue the positive PR he has been enjoying of late.

What happened to when he was yelling at fans — Unstablesportz (@Unstablesportz) February 17, 2025

This dude will do anything for some camera time — Stat Padfford is my Super Bowl QB ❤️ (@LafKakkoPanarin) February 17, 2025

One fan, meanwhile, chose to give a hilariously balanced take by applauding Sirianni’s nice gesture, while also maintaining that the Eagles HC continues to have a “punchable face”.

He seems like a really nice guy- just with a super punchable face. — Chris For the Win (@superninerfan74) February 17, 2025

When the Eagles found themselves at 2-2 at the start of the season, few expected Nick Sirianni’s team to have the success they did. And when the head coach appeared to shield himself from media criticism by bringing his kids to press conferences, the online chatter intensified.

But taking the Eagles from there to winning a Super Bowl is truly commendable. Sirianni undeniably deserves all the plaudits for this turnaround.