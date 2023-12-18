Travis Kelce Successfully Converts Taylor Swift’s Eagles Fan Dad Into a Chiefs Lover & Jason Kelce Won’t be Happy

In an unexpected turn of events, Scott Swift, father of the famous singer Taylor Swift and longtime fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, showcased his support for the Kansas City Chiefs. This shift was prominently displayed during the Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots, marking a significant change in the Swift family’s sporting loyalties, much to the amusement of Jason Kelce, an Eagles player and brother to Travis Kelce. He fully enjoyed the game alongside his daughter and even showed off his Chiefs gear on the jumbotron.

At the Chiefs vs. Patriots game held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Scott Swift stood out as he transitioned from being an Eagles supporter to rooting for the Chiefs. Alongside his daughter, Taylor, he enthusiastically supported Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end and Taylor’s partner.

Scott’s choice of a red Chiefs crewneck, a piece from a classic collection, represented more than a style statement; it was an expression of support for his daughter’s relationship. Taylor Swift, renowned for setting fashion trends, was there to cheer on Travis alongside her dad.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/moonlithoax/status/1736459916292837778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dressed in a gray Chiefs crewneck to keep warm in the chilly weather of New England, she added her iconic red lipstick to the mix. But it was her distinctive white, hand-knitted hat adorned with the number “87”—Travis Kelce’s team number—that really emphasized her support.

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce, Travis’s sibling and a member of the Eagles, had previously reacted in a light-hearted manner to Scott’s switch in team loyalty. In an episode of their podcast “New Heights,” Jason playfully chided Scott for changing sides, a decision he attributed to Travis’s influence and his bond with Taylor.

This friendly ribbing between the Kelce brothers brought a cheerful twist to the story. Travis Kelce revealed a possible turning point in Scott’s allegiance during a dinner amidst Taylor’s concert tour. It’s worth noting that Scott Swift is not just any casual football fan. He has a rich history with the sport, having played college football himself.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of New Chiefs Fan Scott Swift

Videos of Scott Swift attending the Chiefs game went around the Twitterverse as fans shared videos of Swift’s father living it up inside the suite. He even shared Taylor’s birthday cake with the neighboring suites:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swifferupdates/status/1736572274319163898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tswiftscoop/status/1736491405583802752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Eagles fans also chimed in with their opinions, reflecting on his loyalties:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cruisinggirl2/status/1736508394104652095?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realdea49536231/status/1736534555048255663?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan wrote, “I just know Jason Kelce is going to bring this up in the New Heights Podcast, lol.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_tweetsbyjess/status/1736526731039719606?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the above tweet says, Jason Kelce will definitely be bringing up in the next episode, lamenting the loss of a great fan to his charmer brother.