Joe Burrow Using His Time Off the Field to Learn the Defensive Side of the Ball After Season Ending Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The Who Dey Nation faced the stark reality of their leader’s absence, leaving Jake Browning with sizable shoes to fill amid an already tough season. While the playoff dreams hang in the balance, Coach Taylor revealed that Joe Burrow is still taking up team activities, dedicated to helping the team.

Advertisement

The shift to their backup QB, Jake Browning, introduced an element of uncertainty, testing the Bengals’ resilience in navigating the remainder of the season without their star quarterback. Joe Burrow’s off-field impact grows as he seems to invest time in understanding defensive strategies and even pitching his own ideas.

While Burrow may not contribute on the field currently, his dedication to supporting his team in unconventional ways is commendable. He loves football so much that he’s sitting in on defensive meetings, wanting to understand every part of the game. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo praised Burrow’s dedication on the “Up and Adams Show.”

Advertisement

Lou Anarumo Details How Joe Burrow Actively Joins Defensive Meetings

The Bengals defensive coordinator highlighted Burrow’s resilience amid uncertainty, noting his consistent demeanor while guiding Browning. Burrow’s calm under pressure stands out despite challenges.

“He’s such a football junkie that he’s sitting in on defensive meetings, just to see how that stuff goes,” the Bengals defensive coordinator added, “He was in our third-down install meeting this morning on defense, he’s interacting with the players. He’s one of a kind, that’s for sure.”

Anarumo further added in the interview, “He’s always the same. I think it’s a great trait to have, especially at his position, with all the stress and all the stuff that’s on his shoulders.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UpAndAdamsShow/status/1730625823340675581?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After Burrow was sidelined, Browning started against the Steelers. While it was a narrow loss, the Bungles struggled to maintain their footing, scoring only one touchdown in the entire game. At an overall record of 5-6, they’re currently on a losing streak and have a lot to catch up on for a wild-card spot.