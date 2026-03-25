“People Do Lie on Superstar Players”: LeSean McCoy Defends Puka Nacua Amid Biting Allegations

Over the past few months, Puka Nacua has found himself in the headlines and at the center of multiple controversies, a bit too much for even his biggest fans’ liking. It all began with backlash over an antisemitic gesture he made on a livestream with Adin Ross in December, followed by criticism of NFL officials in the same stream that even led to a fine. Now, Nacua’s list of issues has grown further with fresh allegations involving a physical altercation.

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The latest claims stem from a New Year’s Eve incident, where a woman alleged that Nacua bit her shoulder hard enough to leave a visible mark, along with another accusation involving antisemitism.

While his legal team has strongly denied the claims, labeling them a “shakedown” and describing the physical interaction as mere “horseplay,” the situation has only intensified scrutiny around the 24-year-old Rams star. With that backdrop, Eagles legend LeSean McCoy stepped in with a measured but telling perspective.

Speaking on Speakeasy, McCoy made it clear that, from his standpoint, the truth remains uncertain. “I mean, a lot of allegedly this, allegedly that, I don’t know what’s true, what’s false,” he said. “I don’t know.”

That uncertainty, however, did not stop him from addressing the broader narrative surrounding Nacua. Rather than rushing to judgment and criticism as many have over the months, McCoy chose to zoom out, focusing on age, lifestyle, and the reality of fame.

“This is what I will say though, Puka, regardless of what’s being said about you… he’s a 24-year-old kid living his dream,” McCoy explained. “Maybe he might be doing a little bit, having too much fun, but what’s too much fun? He’s 24.”

In simple words, McCoy isn’t dismissing the situation, but he’s also not ready to define the Rams WR by it. At the same time, his advice was clear and grounded:

“But I will say this, Puka, you can have your fun… you just tone down just a little bit… You ain’t breaking no laws. You ain’t breaking no rules. You ain’t harming nobody from my knowledge… take it easy, bro. That’s it,” he said.

But where McCoy’s defense stood out the most was when he spoke from personal experience. “I’ve been lied on before, and people do lie on superstar players… And every time you say one thing, it goes a million places,” he revealed bluntly.

Adding to this chain of thought, Speakeasy host Emmanuel Acho echoed part of that concern, though from a more cautionary angle. While he stopped short of declaring Nacua guilty, Acho pointed to a pattern that worried him.

“I’m not suggesting that everything Puka has been accused of doing… (But) Puka, you are a dollar sign… And sometimes people can see dollar signs,” he said, adding, “You are (about to be) a $180 million human being in the flesh right now… Act like who you’re going to be, not necessarily who you are today… Trouble just keeps surrounding you.”

Simply put, both Acho and McCoy have the same message for Nacua: don’t stop living, but be smarter about how and where you do it. Because in today’s NFL, especially for a rising star on the brink of a massive payday, the margin for error is razor-thin. And most times, it’s never just about what happens, but what it looks like.