Cam Newton Explains How He Knew Travis Hunter Had Won the Heisman Before the Award Ceremony

The moment Cam Newton entered Lincoln Center for the Heisman Trophy ceremony this year, the former NFL quarterback got the hint that Travis Hunter had won the award. According to the Panthers legend, all you had to do was look at the seating arrangement.

During an episode of the 4th&1 podcast, Cam revealed that as soon as he saw Travis’ family sitting in the front row, he knew the Buffs star had won the Heisman.

He argued that TV production usually reserves front-row seats for winners, as the chances of them taking a while, or bumping into guests on the way to the stage after winning, are much higher if they are seated in the middle. And as we all know, camera angles are much better for the front row.

“I knew Travis won the Heisman by merely walking into the auditorium. When I seen his family on the front row, I already knew he won. What is the dead giveaway? With the camera angles, you don’t want people to be seen doing ‘Excuse me, Excuse me,’ on TV.”

Cam backed his argument by citing his own personal experience. The former Heisman winner revealed that back during his Heisman ceremony in 2010, his loved ones were seated at the edge of the first row, which made it easy for them to navigate the venue, walk to the stage, and celebrate.

The popular NFL podcaster then revealed that this seating arrangement also helped him spot disappointment from a distance. During the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award ceremony in 2019, Cam knew he hadn’t won the trophy because he was seated in the middle of the arena.

“For all y’all production artists and directors out there, Come on! I’ve been [knowing your tricks]… So Man of the Year, I knew I didn’t win it. I was in the middle seat. That’s free game bro. Look at every single award show. We call it master class of live shows… If you got a middle seat or you in the middle, you already know you lost.”

According to @CameronNewton, if you’re in the middle seat at an awards ceremony…you already lost pic.twitter.com/djqM72yBwm — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) December 26, 2024

Funnily enough, it’s this front-row placement system that’s brought hell to Travis Hunter’s personal life. If the front row wasn’t a camera magnet, perhaps Deion Sanders’ nudge on Leanna would have never been spotted. And, one might wonder how things would have panned out for the couple then.