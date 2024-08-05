Eagles Fans Rejoice as Jalen Hurts Leads the Charge in NFL’s Promotion for the 2028 LA Olympics

Flag football is leaping from schoolyards to the world stage after clinching a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. This backyard favorite is set to make waves on the international scene and was even recognized by the NFL in the 2023 Pro Bowl games. To kick off the excitement, the league has tapped Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts as their star player in a fiery promotional video.

Advertisement

In a recently released NFL promo, Hurts showcases his arm talent in spectacular fashion. The video features the Eagles’ QB launching a flaming football (quite literally) to ignite the Olympic cauldron on top of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. As the pigskin soared, Hurts said, “It’s our turn,” indicating flag football’s moment in the spotlight.

It’s our turn to light up the LA28 Olympic Games. #NextUpLA28 pic.twitter.com/PEgQOqpmUx — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2024

NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly added, “The Olympic handover from Paris to Los Angeles presents an incredible opportunity to have our global flag ambassador, Jalen Hurts, ignite the excitement around flag football’s inclusion in the 2028 program,” as per the league’s official website.

Not so surprisingly, the choice of Hurts as the face of this campaign has the Eagles’ fanbase jumping with pride. The reactions on X (formerly Twitter) buzzed with enthusiasm, with one fan saying, “My goat really is the face of the league.”

Another chimed in, “Jalen Hurts is so f***ing cool.” The excitement extended beyond mere admiration, as some fans speculated about Hurts potentially joining Team USA’s flag football squad.

MY GOAT REALLY IS THE FACE OF THE LEAGUE — phillymaxey (@maxeyphilly0) August 5, 2024

Jalen Hurts is so fucking cool — Sidelines – Eagles (@SSN_Eagles) August 5, 2024

Team USA flag football boutta be too good — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) August 5, 2024

I will watch this a million times over. — La Jefa con la salsa (@Mahogany_Mama) August 5, 2024

My quarterback was chosen for a reason !!! — Cozy Bryant (@LowkeyCozy) August 5, 2024

That said, as flag football prepares for its Olympic debut, several NFL players have expressed interest in representing America on this new stage.

Which NFL athletes have shown interest in joining the America’s Flag Football team?

The inclusion of flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has sparked enthusiasm among NFL stars as well. Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs‘ Patrick Mahomes, and Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson have all hinted at their desire to compete.

With Jalen Hurts now fronting the promotional campaign, speculation grows about his potential involvement too.

It was Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill who seemed super excited and took to social media with a bold vision. “Calling all NFL guys. Let’s bring one home,” Hill posted on X, hoping to assemble a “Dream Team” for the Olympics.

Calling all @NFL guys let’s bring one home https://t.co/JD2LvZzaaz — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 9, 2023

The Dolphins wideout’s call to arms reflects the excitement surrounding America’s potential to dominate this newly introduced Olympic sport. Moreover, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games offered a tantalizing preview of what Olympic flag football might look like with NFL talent involved.

Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, along with Detroit Lions’ receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, and others gave a glimpse of the electrifying potential of the sport at an Olympic level.

Now, the only question that remains is about the player’s availability. The Los Angeles Games are scheduled for July 14-30, 2028, which aligns well with the current NFL calendar. However, it’s yet to be determined if NFL teams will permit their assets to participate in the Olympic games.