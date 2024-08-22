Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Evaluates His Sideline Remarks to Referees Following Offseason Revelation

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni works from the sideline during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni is as fiery as you’d expect from a Philadelphia Eagles head coach. However, one of his reactions last year came off as particularly intense when he dropped an F-bomb on a referee, despite the Eagles’ blowout win against the Giants (38-7). Nonetheless, Sirianni is focused on evolving and has recently emphasized leading by example.

Following Wednesday’s training camp, Sirianni shared insights from a leadership book he’s been reading. According to the head coach, the book focuses on solutions rather than assigning blame, which is why the message resonated deeply with him:

“When something goes wrong, the answer should be how do we fix this and what are the solutions, as opposed to looking for a scapegoat.”

According to Sirianni, this philosophy aligns with the Eagles’ core values of accountability, toughness, and attention to detail. Despite his intense style and the occasional outburst, Sirianni acknowledged that even he is not perfect but is committed to improving.

“I’m going to still be super energetic when we score and celebrate with our guys,” Sirianni said, further adding that his celebrations and enthusiasm will now be guided by the rules of the game.

The Eagles’ head coach also accepted that he understands how his behavior can be exemplary for his team. Therefore, he’s determined to lead by doing his best, even if he knows he can’t always be flawless.

That said, it can be argued that Sirianni has come a long way, particularly since his last comments on the topic about three years ago.

Coach Sirianni walks the talk

Sirianni had an intense reaction on the sidelines regarding referee calls, sparking all sorts of reactions within the NFL community. Yet, behind the fiery exterior, he has always held a nuanced perspective on the challenges faced by officials.

On October 4, 2021, Sirianni demonstrated humility when he addressed an offensive pass interference call on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside that cost the Eagles a touchdown. Despite the frustration among fans and players, Sirianni remained understanding of the mistake and showed respect for the officials, acknowledging that their job is far from easy:

“They have a tough job. The referees have a tough job, we have a tough job, the players have a tough job. They’re trying to get it right. I know they’re trying to get it right.”

Sirianni acknowledged the challenges and took accountability for his own role, noting that “sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t” get calls right — it’s the same for all 32 teams.

Arguably, Sirianni’s words point out that his journey this year will be about proving that he can balance his intensity with a measured approach to leadership. He’s aware of the need to walk the talk and let’s hope he is able to set a standard for his team while respecting the tough job that referees have.