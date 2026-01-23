Eagles News: Brandon Graham Wants a “Vic Fangio Type” OC To Command “Disgruntled” Players Like A.J. Brown

Unsurprisingly, after a dramatic one-season at the helm of the Philadelphia Eagles offense that ended prematurely in the Wild Card round, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was let go.

All of the many issues this offensive unit had throughout the campaign can hardly be blamed on one person. But when you’re the leader of arguably the most disappointing single offensive or defensive unit in football in 2025, you get the lion’s share.

Clearly, Patullo struggled to manage all of the big personalities on Philly’s offense. Particularly, All-Pro wideout A.J. Brown, who was trashing his own team on a near-weekly basis during the season. Because of that, long-time Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham believes the team needs a hard-nosed, “Vic Fangio type” coach to take over as OC and whip that group into shape.

“You’ve got to have someone that’s experienced,” Graham said. “I like what someone said about a Vic Fangio—I think [Eagles legend] Seth [Joyner] said that—a Vic Fangio type of guy coming in. Because you really do have to have that command with A.J. and all the guys that was disgruntled last year.”

And a lot of it is to do with Brown. Many thought the Eagles would deal the disgruntled WR first thing after being eliminated. However, he still has a boatload of guaranteed money coming in 2026, so the smarter thing to do would be to give it one more try next season and revisit the contract in 2027. Cutting him would cost them $72 million in dead cap this year, while next year it would be just $27 million. He is still an elite talent, after all.

So they’re likely stuck with Brown for at least one more year. And since they are in win-now mode, that year cannot be wasted. Best to find someone who can keep him in line.

Fangio came on as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in 2024 and instantly instilled within the group a sense of discipline. But also camaraderie. The defensive guys all get along because they all know their jobs and they all do their jobs. Graham wants someone like that for the offense, too.

“We gotta get everybody believing in what’s coming in,” Graham said. “And I think a veteran person, or someone that’s got respect in the league, will have everybody change the belief and get a reenergized feeling about it.”

Philadelphia has already interviewed a ton of candidates for the position, and a few might fit Graham’s vision here—old school type guys like former Giants HC Brian Daboll and former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy.

They also interviewed younger candidates such as Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter, former Giants OC and interim head coach Mike Kafka, Dolphins passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, and former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard.