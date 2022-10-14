“Fuller Brothers NFL”: Commanders Cornerback Kendall Fuller’s Family’s Unusual NFL Record

Washington Commanders Cornerback Kendall Fuller has three elder brothers and all of them have played at the highest level.

Kendall Fuller is a talented cornerback who started his NFL journey with the Washington Redskins back in 2016. Although he had a couple of satisfactory seasons, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

Fuller delivered an incredible performance during the 2019 Super Bowl against the 49ers which eventually allowed his team to lift the coveted title.

In 2020, Kendall went back to Washington to join the Commanders once again. With 50 tackles and 4 interceptions in his comeback season, Fuller was able to gain the trust of his former franchise.

Also read: “Aaron Rodgers would be called a Diva for this”: NFL fans react as angry Tom Brady shatters another tablet

Washington Cornerback Kendall Fuller Has Three Elder Brothers Who Played in The NFL

Kendall has become an important member of the Commanders unit and his experience sure comes in handy whenever the situation gets tough. However, he isn’t the only Fuller who has made a name for himself at the highest level.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kendall Fuller’s family loves football probably more than anything else in the world. Along with Kendall, all three of his elder brothers have played in the NFL.

Eldest of the four Fuller brothers is Vincent who started his career with the Tennessee Titans back in 2005. The talented safety was associated with the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions as well before the end of his career.

Second on the list is wide receiver Corey Fuller who started his career in 2013 with the Detroit Lions. He is currently serving as a college scout for the Carolina Panthers.

Third of the Fuller brothers is Kyle who started his career with the Chicago Bears in 2014. The cornerback currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

As it turns out, Fullers are only the second family in the history of the league to send four brothers to play at the highest level. Apart from them, the Browners family also had four brothers playing in the league at one point.

This is incredibly special and shows the kind of cultural impact football has had on families around the world.

Also read: $200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child