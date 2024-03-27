Tom Brady Was Left Flustered by Julian Edelman to the Point of Disliking, Jokes Special Teams GOAT Matthew Slater

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman tasted a lot of success together and continue to share a strong bond even now. Edelman, who never misses an opportunity to praise his former QB, recently stated that he was the only player in the squad who could rib the 7-time Super Bowl winner. While Brady laughed along, Edelman was sure that his former QB teammate found it somewhat bothersome.

Advertisement

Recently retired Patriots special team captain Matthew Slater joined Julian’s on his Games with Names podcast, where the wide receiver duo reminisced about their time in Foxborough. Eventually, one of the staffers of the podcast posed a question to Slater about who hated Mr. Minitron the most. Surprisingly, Slater and Jules both agreed that many in the Patriots squad didn’t like the 2019 Super Bowl MVP, as he often found himself in conflicts, including with Slater and Tom.

However, Slater revealed that while many in the squad wanted to make fun of Brady, Edelman was the only one who actually did. The three-time Super Bowl-winning receiver used to get all up in Brady’s face, and surprisingly, the star quarterback always sucked it up. Julian would pester and tease Tom, which made everyone laugh, and while the three-time MVP took it like a man, everyone could tell that it ruffled him.

Advertisement

“Julian was the only guy that could really give it to Tom,” Slater said. “We all kind of wanted to give it to Tom. Sometimes he did something goofy. We’re like, ‘it’s Tom. I can’t say anything.’ This guy — will be over there — getting on Tom, killing them in front of the guys and we’re all trying to muffle our laughs, but could tell Tom like you know; he was flustered.”

Edelman and Slater also divulged how they got into a heated argument while being on special teams because the 3-time Super Bowl refused the command from his captain.

Matthew Slater and Julian Edelman Almost Got Into a Fight

Edelman quarreled with everyone on the entire team, mind you, on a daily basis, which didn’t make him a fan favorite among his mates. So it is not surprising that Slater and Jules also got in altercations multiple times. For instance, the wideout duo almost got physical during their match-up against the Raiders.

During that bout, Julian was playing as a deep returner and Slater as a short returner, when the opposing team kicked the ball. As the captain, Slater asked Jules to catch the ball and go down at the 9-yard line. Edelman, however, refused to abide by and brought the ball out, only to get clobbered at the 20-yard line. Slater was furious and asked why Edelman refused to follow the command and asserted that if he repeated this, he would make sure no one blocked for him.

Infuriated after hearing this, Edelman questioned Slater’s leadership and the duo almost traded fists, only for the coaches to intervene just in time. Slater recalled,

Advertisement

“We almost fought in Oakland. He was a deep returner, I was a short returner. The ball gets kicked nine yards deep in the end zone. I give him the double-hand stop. He brings it out, and of course, he gets blown up inside the 20 yards. So I look at him, I say yo I gave you the double stop. I said if you do that again, I am not blocking for you and I’m telling everybody up there not to block for him. He then goes, f*you, you’re supposed to be the captain. It ain’t no leadership.”

Players like Julian Edelman, drafted in the 7th round as a QB and turned when needed to achieve success as a receiver, are what made the Patriots successful and propelled them into a dynasty. The ability to spot talent is what made Belichick a genius. While he had just one 1000-yard season in his career, he turned up when the team needed him the most. His desire to learn and make himself better is what made him a trusted weapon for Brady. Every team needs players with such passion who are willing to give their all on the field. As the Patriots are going through a complete overall, fans would hope that the team finds their much-needed Edelman this year.