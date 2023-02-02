“Tom Brady, the Only Active NFL Player to Watch Top Gun 1 & 2 in Theaters”: Jimmy Fallon Takes a Dig at GOAT QB’s Age Post Second Retirement

Tom Brady is one of the biggest reasons why the NFL has been able to sustain massive popularity over the last two decades. When an unsuspecting rookie Tom first burst onto the scene, not many were too excited about him. At best he looked like someone who could have a few good games, in case the main QB gets injured.

However, once he got the opportunity to show his prowess on the biggest stage, the man just never looked back. Recently, after 23 successful seasons, Brady announced his retirement from the sport for the second time.

While there is no doubt about the fact that everyone wanted to see him play for as long as he can, several experts reckon that the star QB made the right call by calling it quits. Needless to say, after Tom famously decided to un-retire last year, not many things went his way.

His numbers weren’t too good, his FTX investment went awry and his marriage with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen also came to an end. However, Brady still looked quite positive about what the future holds for him in his recent interviews which is a very good sign.

Jimmy Fallon jokes about Tom Brady’s age after the star QB’s retirement announcement

However, when Tom recently lost his cool while answering a question on his retirement, many thought he might still play for one more season at least. Nevertheless, after 23 seasons and 7 Super Bowl titles, Brady can proudly say that he has thoroughly lived and enjoyed his on-field life.

After Tom’s retirement announcement video went viral, several stars and fans started reacting to it. Recently, renowned Late Night host Jimmy Fallon also shared his thoughts on Brady’s second retirement.

After playing Brady’s video message, Jimmy said, “Don’t worry Brady will be ok. Based on the deserted landscape behind him, I think he landed a role on ‘The Last of Us.‘”

“Everyone got emotional watching Tom Brady’s message. Even Bill Belichick’s shirt holes grew three sizes today. But what an amazing career, Brady played for 23 seasons. Amazing. Let’s just say Brady was the only active NFL player to see Top Gun 1 & 2 in theaters,” Fallon jokingly stated.

While Tom’s on-field career is now over, fans will still get to see a lot of him as he has signed a massive broadcasting deal with FOX.

