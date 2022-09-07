Channing Crowder yet again destroys $165 million Russell Wilson for his ‘wierd hairstyle’

Broncos QB Russell Wilson has been constantly criticized by Channing Crowder. After the ‘lame’ & ‘square’ remarks, he is back with an expert analysis on the QB’s hairstyle.

Russell Wilson has made a name for himself at the highest level. First roped in by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, Russell went on to play for them for almost a decade.

Wilson, who now has a net worth of $165 million, earned a number of accolades and broke a series of records while he was with the Seahawks. Named to as many as 9 Pro Bowls, he successfully led the Seattle-based franchise to consecutive Super Bowls.

His transfer to the Broncos after such a successful stint with the Seahawks was the story of the offseason. In fact, Wilson’s Broncos jersey sales ended up breaking records.

While Russell’s fanbase is growing leaps and bounds, there is one man who has been incredibly critical of the QB. Yes, we are talking about NFL podcaster Channing Crowder.

Channing Crowder found something new to dislike about Russell Wilson

Not long ago, Crowder referred to Wilson as ‘lame’ and ‘square.’ He went a little overboard and even involved Russell’s wife Ciara in the argument.

He had stated that a woman like Ciara would not have been with someone like Russell if he wasn’t as rich as he is. “If Russell Wilson didn’t have that bread Ciara Wilson wouldn’t be with him,” he had claimed.

Later, Crowder apologized for involving Ciara but had no regrets about the other things he said regarding the Broncos QB. Just when many would have thought his criticism of Wilson was done and dusted, he decided to strike again.

“I don’t know, you know I’ve been criticized a lot,” Crowder said during another episode of the Pivot Podcast. “Called the man lame, called him square, they got on my about that. No I’m not taking it back!. It’s an opinion.”

“I know dudes that I want to hang with, I grew up in Atlanta and I know guys I wanna hang with. I don’t wanna hang with Russ! ‘Cause he put mousse in his hair, he slick it sideways, he ain’t my type of dude,” he added.

As far as Wilson is concerned, he now has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders as the Broncos have paid him dearly and they would want to see miraculous results straightaway.

