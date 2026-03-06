Eagles News: NFL Veteran Explains Why Maxx Crosby Joining Philadelphia Wouldn’t Change Much

Maxx Crosby is pretty much all set to exit the Las Vegas Raiders. After a messy ending to this past season, where the team forced him to sit out and get surgery, the edge rusher is expected to be traded. The player has made no formal trade request. But the team has been reportedly negotiating with teams, asking for a haul for their franchise cornerstone.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson decided to try to recruit Crosby. He tagged the defender on a post where he used the eyes to the side emoji. It was almost as though he knew something the rest of us didn’t.

Crosby’s addition to the Eagles would be massive. But at the same time, former player TJ Houshmandzadeh thinks that they should be focusing more on solving their scoring woes.

“Is he really the missing piece for the Eagles? Because their problem wasn’t defense last year. The problem, to me, for the Eagles was can we score points? It wasn’t defensively. They weren’t getting after the quarterback, but defensively they were good,” TJ assessed on Speakeasy.

It was an excellent point. Last year, the big criticism of the Eagles was their stale offense and lack of firepower. They ranked 24th in yards per game and 19th in points per game. In response, they immediately fired their offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, after the season concluded.

TJ did admit, though, that Crosby’s addition to the Eagles would be insane.

“He better not go to Philly. That’s unfair, man. That’s unfair. With them dudes they got up front, that literally would be like a Pro Bowl roster D-Line,” TJ added.

Crosby would join an already star-studded Eagles defensive line. He would line up alongside Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Jaelan Phillips. That would be a scary line for any offense to have to face.

All reports say that the Raiders are asking for a “king’s ransom” for Crosby. They are looking for a trade package similar to the one the Dallas Cowboys received for Micah Parsons: two first-round picks and players. The Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, and Cowboys have been the leading suitors so far in negotiations. But a “mystery team” has also been mentioned.

That mystery team could very well be the Eagles. If they do want to secure Crosby, then they’re going to need to give up a treasure trove of picks and maybe even AJ Brown to sweeten the pot. It would be risky, but it might be worth it for Philly to pursue.