Lavonte David Hails “True Leader” Baker Mayfield for Pushing Him to Discard Retirement Thoughts

Lavonte David still vividly remembers the moment in the 2020 offseason when he was lying on his couch, watching ESPN, and saw the announcement—Tom Brady was coming to Tampa. Despite the swirling rumors and even Bruce Arians hinting at it, he remained skeptical. It felt surreal that the GOAT was actually joining them.

Advertisement

For David, the news brought a sense of relief. After years of mediocrity, he finally had a leader and a quarterback who could give him a real shot at a Super Bowl. Up until then, he and Mike Evans had been the cornerstones of a team stuck in the middle of the pack.

What David didn’t expect, however, was finding another leader and quarterback after Brady’s departure. But he did—in Baker Mayfield, who is now leading the charge for one last dance before David hangs up his cleats.

After 13 seasons in the NFL, the thought of retirement crossed Lavonte David’s mind. But instead, he’s coming back for his 14th year. So what convinced him to stay in Tampa for another season? His loyalty to the franchise and his respect for the Buccaneers’ organization made the decision easier. But the biggest factor? Baker Mayfield.

The former Heisman winner personally reached out to David, urging him to return. Mayfield told him he wanted him by his side as they made another push for the Super Bowl.

Last season ended on a sour note, with the team falling short of expectations. David didn’t want that to be his final moment in Tampa. He believes in Mayfield—his leadership, his work ethic, and the way he carries himself on and off the field. According to David, the former Browns quarterback has won over the locker room, and he’s ready to help lead the charge once again.

“That’s real big too. Baker reached out to me as well over the offseason. He knew I was contemplating retirement or coming back and said he would love to do it again with me another time. Baker as a guy is a true leader man. Just love the way he plays the game. Love the way he carried himself off the field. Everybody in the locker room loves him.”

Lavonte David is ready to return for his 14th NFL season after signing a one-year, $10 million deal. Now 35, with multiple All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl ring, he’s ready to take on the grind once again.

Despite all he’s accomplished, David remains eager to face familiar challenges—including the Eagles’ infamous Tush Push, which he doesn’t want the NFL to ban anytime soon.

Lavonte David bats for Tush Push

The Eagles leaned on the Tush Push all season long—even in the Super Bowl—mastering the play like no other team. But next season, they might have to find another way to convert on 4th-and-1. Green Bay has pushed for the play to be banned entirely, arguing that it’s a “non-football” maneuver that lacks skill and gives an unfair advantage by allowing players to push the quarterback forward.

So, what does Lavonte David think? As a true competitor—and part of one of the few teams to successfully stop the Tush Push—he supports keeping it. He doesn’t believe the NFL should ban a play just because defenses struggle to stop it. In his view, the Eagles’ signature move is simply part of football, and it’s up to defenders to find a way to counter it.

” Personally, man I was part of one of the teams to stop the Tush Push. So I’m not against it. I don’t mind it. I just really feel like it’s a football play. When they call it, the competitor in me, I want to stop it. You already know it’s going to happen. Just put your big-boy pants on and stop it. It’s football. I’m not going to cry about it.”

However, during a conversation with Rich Eisen, David acknowledged a fair counterpoint: defensive players don’t have the same privilege. While offensive linemen can push the quarterback forward, defenders can’t push each other at the line of scrimmage to prevent the sneak. Still, despite this imbalance, David stands firm—he doesn’t want to see the Tush Push banned.

This is just poor sportsmanship from the Packers in the name of player safety. Football is a competitive and violent sport. Players know the risk. It’s just teams like Green Bay are too lazy to think creatively and find a way to stop the Tush Push.