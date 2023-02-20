Tom Brady Once Revealed His Favorite UFC Superstar and It’s Not Conor McGregor

MMA is one of the world’s most popular sports in recent times. Thanks to the UFC, the sport of MMA, which was frowned upon in the past, has reached the masses and continues to bring in new audiences as time goes on. There have been numerous stars in the promotion. However, none of them have touched the stardom of Irishman Conor McGregor. Nevertheless, in the era of social media, several fighters have gained massive fame around the world. Hence, although McGregor is a huge name, other fighters have also had a fair share of fame.

Interestingly, a lot of notable names across different sports are also huge fans of the UFC and the fighters, one of those being NFL great Tom Brady. The former NFL player is a big fan of the UFC. He even has a favorite fighter, which might surprise many.

NFL legend Tom Brady revealed his favorite UFC fighter

Tom Brady made his appearance on the ‘Let’s GO!’ podcast last year, where he made a startling revelation. While speaking about meeting fellow NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr., Brady revealed that one of his favorite UFC fighters accompanied him and it was not Conor McGregor.

It is worth noting that he did not mention Kamaru Usman’s name. But it was ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who was with the LA Rams player, “He [Odell Beckham Jr.] was there with one of my favorite UFC fighters too, so it was good to see both of them in Odell’s home state, so always good to see him.”

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ made his UFC debut in 2015 and has had an amazing career run. He was undefeated in the promotion for over five years. Usman also had five successful title defenses under his name. And was on the track to becoming the greatest of all time. Unfortunately, last year he was stopped by British fighter Leon Edwards. Now, they will clash for the UFC title once again next month.

Can Leon Edwards beat Kamaru Usman again at the UFC 285?

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman are set to enter the octagon yet again. The two have fought twice in the past, with Usman winning their first bout and then Edwards winning the rematch.

The highly anticipated UFC welterweight championship will take place at UFC 286 on March 18th. While Edwards is walking into the fight as an underdog yet again, it is worth noting that the Brit upset the odds of becoming the new UFC champion when they fought the last time around.

However, he was dominated for the majority of the fight before he caught Kamaru Usman with a vicious head kick which knocked him out. Usman will certainly look to make amends and get the better of the Brit this time around.

That said, it will be interesting to see how the fight plays out when Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards enter the UFC octagon for the third time against each other next month.

What are your predictions for the trilogy? What do you guys think about Brady’s favorite fighter?