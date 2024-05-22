Kyle Shanahan Finally Explains Why Christian McCaffrey is Missing 49ers’ Off-Season Training

Christian McAffrey was pivotal for San Fran’s Super Bowl bid last season, but he’s been missing from the voluntary offseason training, striking fear in the hearts of fans. While McAffrey’s absence could be a cause of worry for fans, HC Kyle Shanahan is “not too concerned.”

The 49ers almost made history last season with their efforts and it seems they’ll have to work extra hard to cross the finish line. The head coach divulged details of the atmosphere of the OTAs and how all the players are looking ahead to their training camp.

Even though CMC has been absent from them, Kyle Shanahan doesn’t seem too worried. When the press asked him whether CMC’s absence had anything to do with injury concerns, he had a straight answer. He said,

“So just like everyone else it is voluntary I mean um I’m not too concerned about Christian but no he hasn’t been here.”

As Shanahan mentioned, the practice sessions are optional, and while most players always attend, it’s not too concerning that some players have decided to forego practice. Additionally, McAffrey is getting married soon, which could be a reason for his absence and not any contract-related issues.

CMC wasn’t the only player who was missing from the OTAs. 49ers defensive end, Drake Johnson had also skipped the OTAs. However, when asked about this, the HC made it clear that this was an informed leave. Drake has been taking his time to recuperate and rest as he is currently unhealthy. Shanahan also spoke about Purdy’s physicality and how he has been progressing as compared to last year.

Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy’s Condition

While talking to the press, Shanahan answered questions about Purdy’s preparedness. He compared Purdy’s situation from now to the last off-season. With his injury last year, Purdy wasn’t able to participate in practices.

All he did was watch film and frustratingly wait to heal up. However, this year Purdy has come to practice guns ablaze. Per Shanahan, the QB has been making a lot more progress this year.

The young QB has already taken on the leadership role among the players. Even if it’s something as small as leading them throughout practice drills, the young gun is setting the right kind of example. Moreover, this is his first official full off-season which the HC has been excited for. And the QB obviously has more than enough motivation after suffering a tantalizing loss in the Super Bowl.

With the kind of prep time they’re already putting in, Khanahan and Co. look like they’re on a mission to avenge their loss. Additionally, the spirit and energy that Purdy brings to the table are definitely going to alter how their off-season training will look.