Eagles Star Jordan Mailata Says Winning the Super Bowl Doesn’t Bring Him the Same Sense of Achievement as It Does for His Teammates

Winning a Super Bowl is the dream goal for any football player in the NFL—or even prospects working their way up from high school and college. But for Jordan Mailata, who got his Lombardi after seven years in the league, it was cool, just not as special as it was for his teammates.

Born and raised in Australia, Jordan began his professional journey as a rugby player. After playing the sport for about three years, he transitioned to American football in 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles rolled the dice on him with the 233rd pick.

So, the concept of winning the Super Bowl came late to his life compared to his peers, many of whom had been dreaming of a ring since childhood. Jordan addressed this feeling during his recent appearance on The Morning Shift podcast.

When asked about how he felt about winning the Super Bowl, Jordan said that it felt “surreal,” but at the same time, it was a more complicated feeling for him.

“I think the best way to put it is: It’s hard for me to explain it or have the right answer for someone. I just put it like this: you know, for me, the aspirations of becoming a Super Bowl champion only started seven years ago. Whereas for my teammates, when they were little kids,” said the All-Pro.

Having said that, Mailata reiterated that he doesn’t mean it as any disrespect to the glory of the trophy or the sport. After all, he had the time of his life during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade. And he has been playing the sport for almost a decade.

But as a pro, his end goal has always been a Super Bowl win—and now that he has one, it doesn’t mean his hunger has been satiated.

“There’s no disrespect to the game or any of my teammates, but it’s just like, for me, that’s just how it is… And this is just me being really real, being honest. Great achievement, love it, but I want another one, like I’ve already moved on. I’ve already celebrated, it’s good, next season.”

Spoken like a true athlete. Jordan Mailata does not let the sense of great achievement take all his motivation away to get more. He has only proven his worth to the Eagles since the day he got drafted, and after playing his best season in 2024, he is ready to do it again.