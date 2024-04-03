Despite Never Playing a Down in College Football, This Eagles Right Tackle Curated a Fantastic Career in NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles have a star on their roster with a one-of-a-kind journey to the NFL: Jordan Mailata. An Australian native, Mailata initially aspired to build a career in professional rugby. However, he had to pivot towards the NFL upon being told that he was too big for the sport. Surprisingly, even though he never played college football, the Australian native managed to carve out a remarkable career in the NFL.

Jordan Mailata juggled jobs in carpentry, scaffolding, and demolition to pursue his rugby dream. However, his hopes were dashed when he was deemed too large for the sport, standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 365 pounds. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old refused to give up, and his passion for the sport persisted. This eventually led him to stumble upon a few NFL Executives who facilitated his entry into the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

The opportunity led Mailata to fly to Los Angeles for a workout where he impressed the scout with his raw talent. In due course, NFL on CBS reported that the Australian native had started his transformative journey at the IMG Academy, Florida, enrolling himself in a football boot camp to master the intricacies of the sport.

Once in the boot camp, Jordan Mailata found himself in a group with four other players who were waiting to be assigned to the practice squad of NFL teams once their training was completed. That is when Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, learned about Mailata’s potential and saw an opportunity to bolster his roster. As he was 21 years old at that time and draft-eligible, the Eagles decided to take a chance on him. This pivotal decision marked the beginning of Mailata’s NFL journey.

Jordan Mailata’s Rise From Obscurity To Becoming A Vital Part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ OL

Jordan Mailata’s ascent from a relative unknown to a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line is nothing short of marvelous. After learning from established stars like Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, he quickly solidified his place as the team’s starting left tackle. His performances even earned him a whopping four-year $64,000,000 contract extension in 2021.

In the NFL Championship game in 2023, Mailata dominated one of the most formidable defensive players in the league, Nick Bosa. In simpler terms, he pancaked Bosa who was a strong contender for the Defensive Player of the Year. The same season, he even stood out by playing every offensive snap for the Eagles.

Jordan Mailata is one of the best protectors of the quarterback’s blindside on the Eagles roster and a crucial part of the team’s running game. Moreover, with the 27-year-old’s continuous development and strong dedication to being excellent, the team can rely on him to be a dependable anchor for their offensive line for the foreseeable future.