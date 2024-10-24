Tyreek Hill Seemingly Expects a Call From the Chiefs After Tua Tagovailoa Announces Return

Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates the touchdown of running back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

It’s been two seasons since Tyreek Hill parted ways with the Chiefs but he is as connected with his former home as before. Though the wide receiver has continued in his personal success in Miami, he has been deprived of playoff success. With Kansas City having reinforced their receiver room with DeAndre Hopkins, the Cheetah’s cryptic graphic has been gaining traction!

The Chiefs are the only team this year with a winning streak of 6-0 entering Week 8, while Hill has been struggling with a 2-4 record with the Dolphins. With Kansas City’s receivers dealing with injuries, Hill’s reunion with Patrick Mahomes’ crew was one of the talking points. However, with the news of the franchise acquiring DeAndre Hopkins broke, Hill had an interesting reaction.

The Miami WR posted a photo of Hopkins in the Chiefs’ uniform on his Snapchat with a crying and a face with peeking eye emoji. Moreover, he posted an emoji of a phone on the next slide, which many believe is a hint that Hill is expecting a call from GM Brett Veach soon!

Tyreek Hill posted a photo of DeAndre Hopkins in a #Chiefs uniform on Snapchat with emojis . Then, on the next screen is just a emoji, seemingly hinting for Brett Veach to call him. pic.twitter.com/rbyB6aRyP5 — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) October 24, 2024

Hill had also reacted to the news on X, writing a simple, “hm .” While the context was unknown, the timing of the post soon after the trade was uncanny and soon caught the internet’s attention. While the receiver’s social media posts have been mysterious enough for the Chiefs Kingdom to hope for a reunion, his previous comments have been quite the contrary.

Earlier this month, Hill dismissed rumors about returning to Kansas City. Emphasizing how he feels that there’s a “great situation” in Miami, the 30-year-old stated that his focus lies with his current team.

“I’m just focused on right here and right now,” Hill said via FinsXtra. “We got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it. We got a great situation here…Moving forward, I would love to be here, I love being here. I love the guys.”

While the possibility of his trade to the Chiefs remains uncertain, Hill is currently excited about his teammate’s return after four weeks.

Tyreek Hill hyped about Week 8

After suffering a concussion in Week 2, Tua Tagovailoa is finally back on the field. The franchise quarterback returned to practice this Wednesday and is expected to play in Miami’s upcoming matchup against Arizona. And no one seems happier than his most crucial offensive weapon.

“We’re back baby,” exclaimed an excited Hill. “Strike up the f**king band! We’re back baby. Start me this week baby, let’s go!”

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has a message for fantasy owners with Tua returning: “We’re back, baby! Strike up the f——g band! Start me this week!” ( @DavidFurones_)pic.twitter.com/ouCsBEf4td — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 23, 2024

Tyreek Hill’s excitement with the quarterback’s return is quite valid since the Dolphins have been feeling Tagovailoa’s absence in the past weeks. Scraping by with an average of a dismal 10 points per game, the team is in dire need of a good few weeks to secure a spot in the playoff race.