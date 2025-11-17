mobile app bar

Fact Check: Did Ja’Marr Chase Spit on Jalen Ramsey?

Suresh Menon
Published

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.

Ja’Marr Chase is no stranger to heated divisional battles, but this week, the Bengals star wide receiver has found himself at the center of a controversy that’s got him a lot of flak. After Sunday’s 34-12 loss to the Steelers, Chase was widely criticized for an alleged act of unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Pittsburgh’s Jalen Ramsey, moments before the veteran cornerback threw a punch and got ejected.

The dust-up quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend. But here’s the thing: while Ramsey admitted he punched Chase, the Bengals star strongly denied spitting. And this is where we come to the claim.

Claim: Ja’Marr Chase has publicly stated that he did not spit on Jalen Ramsey. When speaking to reporters after the game, he was adamant, insisting the allegations were completely false. “I never opened my mouth to that guy… I didn’t spit on nobody,” he said.

The star wide receiver doubled down again when asked about Ramsey’s hit: “Did you see me get punched?”

Naturally, his strong denial has spread quickly on social media, with many Bengals fans defending their receiver and accusing Ramsey of overreacting.

Source of the Claim: Chase’s denial came directly from his locker-room interview with reporters after the game. Clips of that exchange quickly circulated on X.

However, shortly after the interview, a new angle of the altercation, posted by Austin Briski, a Fox 19 sports photographer, showed a much clearer view of the confrontation. And that is where the story shifted.

Verdict: False. Ja’Marr Chase did spit in Jalen Ramsey’s direction.

The newly surfaced video leaves little room for debate because Chase clearly leans in and spits toward Ramsey before Ramsey responds with a right hook that led to his ejection. The visual evidence contradicts Chase’s verbal denial entirely.

That said, the question that now arises is: What’s next for Chase? Will he get fined? Or suspended?

Well, the NFL has already confirmed it is reviewing the incident. But as of now, we don’t know what’s set to happen, but history does give us a strong idea of what’s coming.

Earlier this season, Jalen Carter was fined $57,222 for spitting at Dak Prescott in Week 1. He avoided suspension only because he was ejected six seconds into the game, effectively serving a “game missed” penalty.

Chase, in contrast, was not ejected. Moreover, he finished the game with clear proof that he instigated the confrontation. So, because of that, the league could very well elevate the punishment beyond a fine. A suspension is absolutely in play, especially considering the video evidence is conclusive.

For now, all that Bengals fans can do is wait for the league office to make its ruling. But the verdict of this fact check is straightforward: Ja’Marr Chase did spit on Jalen Ramsey, and the consequences are coming.

