“This is Getting Ridiculous”: Fans Divided Over Dak Prescott Penalty During Dolphins Battle

The Dolphins vs Cowboys matchup on Sunday once again sparked intense scrutiny of unnecessary referee calls. It became the battleground for more debate on the state of the defense in the league right now. The point of contention this time was a roughing the passer call against the Miami defense on Dak Prescott.

The play occurred on third-and-11 from the Dallas five-yard line, when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took an apparent late hit from Dolphins pass rusher Christian Wilkins. Wilkins extended his arms out after the hit to seemingly show that he was not using his full body weight on Prescott.

However, the penalty was still called, leaving the internet divided over the matter. Wilkins’ actions have further exacerbated the ongoing debate within the game about the league being too harsh on defensive players. Analyst Rich Eisen noted that 300lbs linemen have resorted to going to extra lengths to prove they are not using their full force, and “its still not enough.”

The debate around the NFL’s increasing penalties on defensive players has gained steam this season. Analysts, fans, and even Tom Brady have come out against what they think is the league’s “crackdown” on the defense. Similarly, fans challenged the penalty against Wilkins:

Dolphins’ QB Dak Prescott also weathered surprising heat from fans, as they accused him of dragging Wilkins on top of him by his helmet to get the play called:

Fan sentiment around the call was divided as some pointed out that the refs called the right penalty on Wilkins:

Richard Sherman also took to X to air his frustrations against the controversial call, calling the league “insane.” He criticized the league on what seems to be a bias against defensive players as he said, “When is anything on the offense to protect themselves.” It’s worth noting that a similar uproar happened against a roughing the passer call on Dolphins’ Micah Parsons.

Playoffs Are Here, Where are the Cowboys?

Playoff contention this year has been more nail-biting than ever. The Cowboys’ loss on the road against Miami has the narrative of their weak away game display cemented. The Dallas team will host the Detroit Lions next but will end their season in an away game against the Commanders. Loss in any game will potentially seal their fate in a road playoff game.

And a resurgent Lions could be exactly the thing that costs the Cowboys a home game. A squandered home-field advantage could spell disaster for the team.

Cowboys have gone through a tough few games, with two tough ones up ahead and things are just not clicking when they need it the most. Further, if the Eagles manage to hang on to their NFC East lead, all hopes for a home game will be lost for the Cowboys, more importantly, the division crown will be well and gone from their grasp.