Eagles’ Super Bowl Win: Nick Foles Reveals How Patriots’ 28-3 Comeback Prepared Him to Deny Tom Brady a Lombardi Trophy in 2018

As the Eagles closed in on their second Lombardi Trophy in eight years, memories of Philly’s first Super Bowl victory come rushing back. That historic win marked the city’s first-ever Super Bowl title—a day no Eagles fan will ever forget.

On that night, underdog quarterback Nick Foles and his squad took down the mighty Tom Brady and the Patriots, who had just come off a miraculous 28-3 comeback win over Atlanta. So how did they pull it off? Super Bowl MVP Foles himself reflected on the victory as he looked back on Super Bowl 52.

It was the Patriots’ comeback victory over the Falcons that motivated Foles and the Eagles to get a win over New England. Nick couldn’t believe that Atlanta didn’t win that game but upon watching the game tape, he understood why.

They needed to be relentless and not take their foot off the gas. The Eagles understood New England and Brady’s abilities to create an upset and did what they had to do.

“On that day, the Patriots showed the Falcons what they were capable of. I was still in disbelief that the Falcons didn’t win that Super Bowl. After watching the game, that helped my mentality going into the Super Bowl. Don’t take these guys for granted even if you get up on them. Just don’t think about it, keep playing and keep executing.”

The Super Bowl 52 was a shootout between the Eagles and Patriots as both teams put up a combined total of 74 points. Both QBs- Foles and Brady gave their best, dissecting defenses. TB12 put up over 500 yards while Nick too had over 350 yards.

Foles was able to come up big and deliver in what was possibly the biggest game of his career and Philly’s history, especially against the Pats and TB12.

His dad gave him a confidence boost by telling him not to worry about the scoreboard or the clock and give his all on every play. He needed to make sure he got the best possible outcome on every snap.

“Dad always used to say that like don’t worry about the score or clock. Just give everything you have on each and every play and see what happens when the clock hits zero.”

Nick Foles took in all the advice and delivered when it mattered most. He didn’t worry about what Brady was doing—he simply stuck to the script and did his job, giving the Eagles and their fans the greatest moment in franchise history. For a city that had been starving for success, it was a moment of pure pride.

Now, it seems Jalen Hurts did the same. He listened, learned, and rose to the occasion, bringing Philadelphia its second Lombardi Trophy by finally taking down the Chiefs in New Orleans. Like Nick, he too was named the Super Bowl MVP.