Patrick Mahomes’ Father Celebrates Life Changing Milestone Following His DWI Arrest

While Patrick Mahomes’ father has publicly struggled with fame, he’s taught his son all the pitfalls of living a public life. From multiple DUIs/DWIs to challenges with substance abuse, the former major league pitcher has been involved with questionable acts. But earlier this year, he decided to turn over a new leaf and he is thus celebrating six months of sobriety.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes Sr. took to Instagram to announce that he has been sober for the last six months. He expressed his gratitude to God and his family for being able to pull this off.

The former MLB pitcher cheekily remarked that people have been finding it hard to deal with him off late since they have barely seen him sober. Regardless, he finds it worth the pain and also appreciated his wife Trisha in particular for the support.

“I would like to Thank my God wife family and friends for 6 months on the sunny side of the road. I know it’s been hard getting to know sober Pat, but it’s well worth it. Trisha Mahomes, thanks for all you do.”

Just in January this year, Pat Mahomes Sr. made headlines after he was arrested for driving intoxicated in Tyler, Texas. While many weren’t surprised with the news considering his history, it’s truly remarkable that he called it quits since then and has been sober.

Netizens however didn’t believe Pat’s words as they had a mixed reaction towards the announcement.

Fans Show Mix Reactions to Patrick Mahomes Sr’s Sobriety Journey

After Patrick Mahomes Sr’s announcement, the majority of fans expressed their happiness at seeing him sober. Achieving sobriety after years of addiction is one of the toughest things possible. Even if it’s been just six months, it’s still a great start and netizens congratulated the former MLB pitcher for his achievement.

Congrats to him and anyone that finds hope in the battle against the disease known as alcoholism. — Hector (@Hsg087) August 7, 2024

Awesome!!!! — Mark J. Reichel (@reichellaw) August 7, 2024

The others meanwhile expressed doubts about his claims and wondered if this was a PR move to favour his ongoing case where he was busted for driving with an invalid license.

Happens when you go in front of judge. Congrats. — Jack Hooligan (@Spanky4783) August 7, 2024

6 months sobriety? Yeah right. More like 6 months of not getting arrested for a DWI — LONG LIVE ARSON JUDGE/Sabres fan by default (@bufNYY161st) August 6, 2024

While some might find the stance of these fans as shocking, Pat Mahomes Sr. over the years might not given reason to these onlookers to believe otherwise. Mahomes Sr’s constant tryst with laws is rumoured to have deteriorated his relationship with his son as well.

A prime example of this was seen recently when the Chiefs star didn’t wish his father on “Father’s Day” despite being active online celebrating the occasion with his kids. Although Mahomes Sr did wish his son showing he’s trying to make amends. The Mahomes family has had its fare share of public issues, but Patrick remains a role model and uses his celebrity for the better.