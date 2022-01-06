“Eli Manning, I would like to present to you this Death Row chain”: Snoop Dogg Gifts Former NFL QB Eli Manning Death Row Chain.

Retired Super Bowl NFL champion Eli Manning receives the utmost stamp of approval from Snoop Dogg on Monday night’s Manning Cast in the form of a Death Row chain.

The Long Beach native and veteran rapper showed major love to the New York Giants legend with a gift, a Death Row Records chain, during the latest installment of the ManningCast Monday Night Football, which also features Manning’s older brother, Peyton Manning. Snoop Dogg is a Steelers fan and was the special guest during the third quarter of the Browns vs. Steelers game…which just so happened to be Eli’s 41st birthday. Both the Manning brothers broke out in laughter after Snoop showed off the gift.

“Eli I would like to present to you this Death Row chain for being so hip-hop and being so hip. That is yours baby, when I see you, and put that around your neck. Happy 41st birthday Eli,” said Snoop on the show.

Eli Manning, who was all smiles but visibly at a loss for words, thanked Snoop for the gift. Later Peyton Manning chimed in shortly after and suggested Eli wear the chain for the playoff game in two weeks.

But do we think Eli Manning can pull off this chain of chains ? Is Eli hip hop enough, is he cool, we never thought about him like that. Maybe Eli is so uncool that he’s cool now. If receiving a Death Row Records chain doesn’t make you feel swagged out walking into your 41st year, it’s hard to imagine what would.

Snoop Manning? Snoop Dogg wishes he could be brothers with Eli Manning and Peyton Manning

Snoop Manning has a nice ring to it. The fun on the show did not stop once Eli received his birthday gift. Snoop asked the brothers whether he could become a part of the first family of football. Speaking to the two Snoop said, “I wish I was a Manning. Can I be adopted?

.@SnoopDogg wants to be part of the Manning family 😂 “I wish I was a Manning. Can I be adopted?” pic.twitter.com/dhjs0ZSejY — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2022

Later on in the broadcast, Snoop showed love to the Manning brothers and applauded their talents on and off the field, As for the chain, Snoop says Eli will get it as soon as he sees him in person….and we can’t wait for that to happen.

