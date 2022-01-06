NFL

“Eli Manning, I would like to present to you this Death Row chain”: Snoop Dogg Gifts Former NFL QB Eli Manning Death Row Chain.

Eli Manning
Sahilpreet Singh Thind

Previous Article
"We all took it personal when we came out in that second half": Kyrie Irving reacts to Lance Stephenson scoring 20-points in the first quarter, borrowing a quote from the Bulls legend Michael Jordan
Next Article
“At this point, Zion Williamson is doing everything he can to avoid the Pelicans”: NBA Twitter trolls the NOLA youngster for continuing his foot rehab away from the team
NFL Latest News
Peyton Manning
“That’s why I retired three games later” : Peyton Manning reveals how Cam Heyward hilariously facilitated his exit from the NFL

Peyton Manning shared with his brother Eli a story that recalled the late, great fullback…