Eli Manning Responds After Matthew Stafford Knocks Him Out From All-Time Career Stat Rankings

In today’s NFL era, Matthew Stafford is one name that stands out in the crowd of elite quarterbacks. Although he has not been on the winning side as much as other elite QBs, his strong fundamentals have made him an idol for most young quarterbacks in the league. His greatness was partially captured by one of the stats that has now ranked him 10th in a list of great passers.

Matthew, in his Week 3 matchup against the Bears, threw for 224 yards. Although the Rams lost 18-24, Stafford etched his name in the history books of the NFL while knocking Eli Manning out of it.

Matthew totaled a behemoth 57,025 career passing yards, surpassing the two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, who had 57,023 career passing yards to his name.

Reacting to this feat, Eli responded with a hilarious video message. He said,

“Hey Matthew just want to congratulate you on breaking into the top 10 in career passing yards. You knocked me out of the Top 10 so not really sure why I’m congratulating you.”

Eli has proven to be a hilarious veteran time and again, as he never fails to sacrifice himself for a bit of extra fun. “Thanks a lot, Matthew,” Eli commented on the post that was shared by NFL Legacy on Instagram.

However, even the Los Angeles Rams joined the fun as they replied, “Game recognize game,” in the comments with a handshake and laughing emoji.

Matthew Stafford is on track to knock out Eli Manning once again

Eli was questioning his legacy halfway through the video message, as he realized that Matthew Stafford was in pursuit of knocking him out of the top 10 one more time. He added,

“You’re also seven touchdowns away from passing me in total touchdowns. Do not expect another video for that. Anyway, congrats pal.”

It was certainly a hilarious clip to watch, but it also provided a moment to ponder how far Stafford has come in his career. Standing in the 11th position with 359 career touchdown passes, he is just seven TDs away from surpassing Eli, who has 366 career touchdowns to his name.

It is no secret that Stafford has a cannon of an arm, but to see it in numbers does not do justice to his greatness. However, for Tom Brady, it does.

Brady unsurprisingly stands at the top of this summit with a whopping 649 career touchdown passes, which is 78 more than Drew Brees, who is second in the list.

That said, Patrick Mahomes too is slowly and steadily creeping up the list, as he already has 225 touchdown passes to his name in six seasons.