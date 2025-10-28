Eli Manning’s Son Chose to Dress Up as Jaxson Dart for Halloween & Peyton Manning Can’t Stop Teasing His Brother

Feb 2, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Peyton Manning (left) and Eli Manning react during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning’s household might have a new favorite quarterback, and it’s not the two-time Super Bowl MVP himself.

Advertisement

During a recent segment on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, the younger Manning revealed that his son chose to dress up as New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart for Halloween. Peyton, never one to miss a chance to rib his younger brother, immediately jumped on the opportunity.

“Does it hurt he’s picking another Giants quarterback?” Peyton asked, grinning.

Eli, laughing, admitted, “It hurts a little bit. He’s got the chain. He wants to wear it to school every day… so we had to tell him you only get one day to wear it.”

There’s no doubt the Giants have finally found a quarterback to build around in Jaxson Dart, the former Ole Miss standout who has brought life and swagger back to East Rutherford. Since taking over the offense in Week 4, Dart has quickly made his presence felt, guiding the team to two wins, both at home against the Chargers and the Eagles, while keeping them competitive in nearly every outing.

Eli Manning's son is dressing up as Jaxson Dart for Halloween 🔥 "Does it hurt he's picking another Giants quarterback?" 😭 Watch the ManningCast on ESPN2 and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/fYP4q9g2uT — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2025

For a franchise that’s endured years of mediocrity since its 2012 Super Bowl triumph, Dart’s arrival feels like a long-awaited spark.

To land him, New York traded up in the Draft, cutting a deal with the Houston Texans to grab the 25th overall pick. The move raised eyebrows at the time, as several analysts questioned whether Dart was worth a first-round selection. Fast-forward to Week 8, and he’s already proving them wrong.

Statistically, Dart has completed 71 of 118 passes (60.2%) for 791 yards, throwing 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

With his competitive fire, leadership, and ability to elevate those around him, Dart has become a rare beacon of hope for a franchise long in search of one. If the Giants can bolster their offensive weapons in the offseason, the Ole Miss product could very well be the next face of the franchise.