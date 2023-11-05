“I Love That Man to Death”: Jason Kelce & Jordan Mailata Can’t Stop Praising their QB Jalen Hurts for Being a Brainy & Mature Leader

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jordan Mailata recently joined teammate Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast, where they engaged in discussions about the ongoing Eagles season, focusing particularly on their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. During the podcast, Jason Kelce, the Eagles’ center, expressed his admiration for Hurts, commending his extraordinary determination and leadership.

Though Jalen Hurts is a year younger, Jordan Mailata views him like an older brother. He thinks Jalen has this wisdom, like an old soul, and carries himself with a level of maturity you wouldn’t expect at his age. Mailata shared,

“The guy’s got a great head on his shoulders. And I mean, it’s truly amazing seeing his development from when he came in as a rookie to now. He’s a real true born leader.”

Despite grappling with a persistent left knee injury, Jalen Hurts displayed unwavering resolution by taking the field against the Washington Commanders. In a thrilling 38-31 victory, he showcased his skills, throwing for 319 yards, completing 29 of 38 passes, and securing four touchdowns. Jason Kelce, deeply moved by Hurts’ performance, referred to him as a true warrior and affectionately stated, “I love that man to death.” Later in the podcast, the Chiefs’ TE disclosed Jalen Hurts gave Jason Kelce a Louis Vuitton duffel bag, which was his first one from that brand.

Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce Shine in The Studio

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, and Lane Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles just dropped their rendition of the popular song “All I Want for Christmas Is You”. This new version will be featured on the Philly Special, which will be the second-holiday album by them. Their debut album, released last year featured seven tracks including covers of “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”.

Before entering the NFL world, Jordan Mailata was a notable Australian rugby star. In 2020, he successfully transitioned to the NFL. Beyond the gridiron, he has carved out a second career fueled by his passion for singing. Mailata revealed that music was his primary love before he ventured into the world of sports. He describes music as something that flows naturally to him.

Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata share a close-knit friendship that’s well-known. When asked about his inspiration last season, Mailata’s response was both heartwarming and amusing. He named Jason Kelce as his inspiration, praising him as a true leader. To further illustrate this, he shared that his phone screensaver featured an image of Jason Kelce dressed as Fat Batman.