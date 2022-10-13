Will David Montgomery play tonight vs Commanders? Injury report for Bears star running back

David Montgomery is the powerhouse running back for the Chicago Bears, but his availability for recent games has come into question.

The Bears have been a rushing dominant team this year as they get used to a new offensive system under head coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago has one of the worst passing offenses in the league, but they’ve kept a stronghold on teams with their power rush attack. Montgomery has been the star of that attack, but injuries have hampered him recently.

The star running back went out with an injury against the Houston Texans, a game which saw the Bears ground game feast.

Khalil Herbert ran for 157 yards on 20 yards and 2 touchdowns. Herbert has kept well during Montgomery’s injury, but the Bears would love to have their downhill rusher back.

Most yds per rush for @ChicagoBears in first 4 games (in Super Bowl era): 1968 – Gale Sayers 6.2

2022 – KHALIL HERBERT 6.1

1977 – Walter Payton 6.0 pic.twitter.com/Ckk7I8sqv4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 9, 2022

David Montgomery availability for the game tonight vs. Commanders

Montgomery missed the game last to last week against the New York Giants, but he returned to the field last week to play against the Minnesota Vikings.

Currently, the Bears have only listed Dane Cruikshank, S as questionable with a hamstring issue. So, as it stands, Montgomery should be fit and healthy for this game.

He did play last week, rushing 12 times for 20 yards. 12 rushes are far below Montgomery’s normal output, but the Vikings did key into the Bears’ rushing attack, forcing them to pass more than they would have wanted.

With a healthy Montgomery, the Bears will have a sharp advantage over the Commanders. Washington has an above-average rush defense, so it’ll be tough for the Bears to wear them down.

However, having Montgomery back at full capacity will be very helpful. Herbert provides the speed attack, bouncing it to the outside whenever he can, using the burst of energy he has to make electric plays.

Montgomery is a stronger, all-down back that can power through the ranks. Having both backs who can provide those different kinds of rushing abilities is very critical.

David Montgomery’s first TD of the season. 🐻⬇️pic.twitter.com/xDzwkbaCqV — Bears Nation (2-3) (@BearsNationCHI) October 9, 2022

Montgomery has gotten off to a slower start this season than in years past, but as we’ve seen before, he really ramps it up toward the end of the season. Coming back from an ankle injury, he’ll also take a bit to get adjusted, but once he’s rocking, he’s probably the best player in the league at breaking tackles.

