“Do Not Fall Victim to the Trap”: Cam Newton Warns Shedeur Sanders Amid Media Narrative on Kevin Stefanski

According to both fans and analysts alike, the National Football League, and to a greater extent, the Cleveland Browns, have yet to give Shedeur Sanders his fair shake. His fall throughout the 2025 NFL Draft was unprecedented, and so too was his position at the bottom of the Browns’ depth chart, which at one point in time featured six different signal callers, so even though he’s finally received an opportunity to close the season as the Browns’ starting quarterback, it’s hard to have much optimism in Cleveland.

The media hasn’t been particularly friendly to Sanders either, as journalists continue to attempt to have him second guess the play calling of his head coach, Kevin Stefanski. That happened again following their loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, where a reporter asked Sanders to comment on the team’s failed attempt on fourth and two.

“I know you can’t be asking that question, man,” Sanders remarked with a knowing smile on his face. “Those types of [questions] separate us. A lot of the players, they get these types of questions, and we want to work with y’all… But when questions are asked to us players and it’s like you’re pinning stuff against each other, it’s like, come on now… That separates the team, that don’t help anything.”

Having experienced nearly everything that Sanders is currently going through via his time with the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton couldn’t help but to commend the 23 year old for handling the issue with grace. Although, he did feel the need to issue a warning to Sanders during the latest episode of his 4th & 1 podcast.

In affirming Sanders’ suspicion that members of the media will in fact “try to create separation” and “try to manipulate a story line,” the 2015 MVP award winner ultimately explained that “this is something that has always been true,” and that the only thing players like Sander can do about it is to not “fall victim to the trap.”

“Do not fall victim to the trap. They come in many different ways and shapes and asks and requests. The best way you know how, the best way to avoid, and the best way to kind of stay ahead is to understand what the true question is and answer that the best you know how.”

To Newton, Sanders’ latest trip to the podium perfectly encapsulates this message. Rather than beat around the bush or attempt to answer a loaded question that could then be used against you later, simply acknowledge what is going on and speak accordingly so as to ensure peace for both the locker room and your paychecks.

Suffice to say, if you’re a professional athlete or are planning on being on, then you may not want to skip out on those elective media training sessions. Otherwise, you may very well find yourself in a position similar to Sanders, where one wrong answer could be the difference between employment and unemployment.