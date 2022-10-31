Elijah Moore, Who Was Sent Home After Massive Argument With Mike LaFleur, Seems Incredibly Frustrated With Zach Wilson

Elijah Moore (8) of the New York Jets looks to get around Terrell Edmunds (34) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 2, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4

The New York Jets have been quite good this time around after a scratchy performance last season. Their combinations are working, strategies are yielding good results and most importantly, the investments they made in the players are finally paying dividends.

After winning 5 games out of the their first 7, the team from New York took on the Patriots yesterday. Even though they did well in patches, a few glaring mistakes allowed the team from New England to emerge victoriously.

After the game, the player who attracted the most number of trolls online was of course Zach Wilson. The three interceptions from him really changed the momentum of the game.

However, there is another man in the Jets squad whose comments raised a few eyebrows after the latest loss. We are talking about wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Elijah Moore Seems Unhappy With Limited Opportunities He Is getting

Elijah hasn’t been happy with the way his team has treated him. In fact, he was actually sent home from the practice facility after a heated exchange with coach Mike LaFleur due to which, the receiver had also requested a trade.

Elijah Moore on his chemistry with #Jets QB Zach Wilson: “I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 30, 2022

After the latest loss, Moore was asked how good the chemistry between him and Zach Wilson is to which he replied, “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

Elijah didn’t get to do a lot against the Patriots and judging by his response to the Zach Wilson query, it would be fair to say that he appeared quite frustrated with the quarterback.

When enquired about his trade prospects, Moore didn’t utter anything conclusive. Moreover, commenting on all the drama that has transpired around him in the last few days, Elijah claimed that “he wishes his words didn’t cause so much of a distraction for his teammates.”

“It is what it is. There are some things behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t know about. Not all necessarily bad, but just a lot of conversations that need to stay in-house,” he added.

