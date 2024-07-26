Joe Burrow Holds His Teammate Accountable For His Change in Hairstyle

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) heads to the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers won 34-11.

Joe Burrow’s fashion quotient is the talk of the town ever since he strutted down the Vogue World 2024 runway. Love it or hate it, the guy’s style is still a hot topic, and he’s definitely not the type to shy away from trying something new. Recently, he went viral for sporting a completely different hairstyle, and it’s giving ‘new season, new me’ vibes.

Advertisement

At a recent Bengals press conference, all eyes were on Burrow’s new look, proudly sporting a buzz cut and bleached hair. But, as it turns out, his change in hairstyle wasn’t just a solo decision—it came with a little friendly accountability. During the Wednesday press conference, the Bengals quarterback mentioned that his teammate BJ Hill played a part in his bold style choice:

“BJ said that if I buzzed it and bleached it, he would do it too. So now everybody’s got to hold him accountable because he’s got to do it in the next week.”

Looks like Burrow is putting pressure on Hill to follow through, and who doesn’t love a little inside tussle over a hairstyle change?

When asked about the inspiration behind his buzzed and bleached style, Burrow kept it real, “I got bored. That’s about it.” And to be honest, sometimes a little change is all it takes to shake things up and keep things fresh while also stirring up some locker-room bonding before the season commences. Meanwhile, he is also taking all the conversations about his hairstyle in stride.

Is Joe Burrow Really All For the Eminem Style?

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ star quarterback surprised fans with a bleach-blond buzz cut, paired perfectly with a pink T-shirt and floral print shorts for the first look. The appearance made a massive statement as even the Bengals’ official Instagram account couldn’t resist poking a little fun at their QB’s new style. Posting a photo of Burrow, they captioned it writing, “Guess who’s back?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

For those who didn’t understand, it’s a nod to rapper Eminem, who rocked the bleach-blond buzz cut during his heyday in the late ’90s and early 2000s. But there were many, who understood it quite well, jumping in on the comparison train almost instantly.

So, how’s Burrow taking all those Eminem references? With his usual laid-back charm, of course. When asked by a reporter during the press conference, “How many Eminem references have you had over the last couple of days?” Burrow chuckled and replied, “I haven’t exactly been on social- the last couple of days, so I’m not entirely sure…but I’m sure they’re out there.”

While Joe isn’t glued to social media, the internet is surely stuck on him. Whether he’s channeling his inner Eminem or just having a little fun before a season of serious football, will find an answer in time.

Burrow’s new look might just set off a trend in the Bengals’ locker room, and we’re all here for it. Whether or not BJ Hill will follow through on the bleach and buzz is a question looking for answers. But it looks like Joe Burrow isn’t trying to back down from any challenges this year.