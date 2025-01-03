Mom Regina is “Proud” of Jayden Daniels for His 2025 Pro Bowl Selection: “First of Many, Kid”

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates while leaving the field after the Commanders’ game against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The NFL announced the initial rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl on Thursday. Many notable names, such as Lamar Jackson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Travis Kelce, earned bids back to the exhibition event. On the NFC side, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made NFL history.

Advertisement

Like Jackson, Chase, and Kelce, Daniels received a Pro Bowl invite earlier today. The electric rookie is the 15th signal-caller in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl. His mom, Regina Jackson, celebrated the announcement shortly after it was made on her Instagram story.

Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, congratulates her son on making the Pro Bowl.@TheSportsRushUS pic.twitter.com/Jg2cIQd2Dd — Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) January 3, 2025

Daniels is the 14th rookie quarterback to make a Pro Bowl. However, unlike most of those previous 13, Daniels’ spot came on the initial roster. Per the New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl press release, Daniels is only the fourth rookie signal-caller to secure a Pro Bowl bid as a non-replacement selection since 1970, joining Dan Marino (1983). Robert Griffin III (2012) and Dak Prescott (2016).

Washington (11-5) hadn’t won more than 10 games in a season since 1991 (14-2), prior to this year. Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, is the biggest reason for their impressive turnaround. The Commanders’ offense is averaging 28.9 points per game with him running the show, a whopping 9.5 PPG difference from 2023 (19.4 PPG).

Daniels already felt like a shoo-in for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but this essentially cements it. Brock Bowers broke multiple rookie tight end records and should not be overlooked, but Daniels’ transcendence of a once dreadful Washington organization into a playoff team is remarkable. His ability to deliver in the game’s biggest moments is also unparalleled in NFL history.

Jayden Daniels has thrown a touchdown pass in the last 30 seconds of five different games this season, an NFL record. https://t.co/Y1RIrvo7Mf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 30, 2024

The Commanders can lock up the NFC’s No. 6 seed with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. This would mean a wildcard matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) or Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) next week.

That, instead of a contest with the Philadelphia Eagles, would be better for Daniels’ chances of becoming the first rookie quarterback to reach the Super Bowl.

Washington and Dallas will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.