Dave Portnoy Accuses Jordon Hudson of Writing Bill Belichick’s Public Statement About Not Pursuing the Giants

The New York Giants became the second team in the 2025 NFL season to part ways with their head coach earlier this week. They sent Brian Daboll packing after 3+ seasons in the Big Apple, and a big name is already being linked with the vacant job: Bill Belichick.

Belichick is known for his two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots, but long before that, he was the key to the Big Blue Wrecking defense that pushed the Giants to two Super Bowl titles in the mid-1980s and early 1990s. In fact, his defensive playbook from their Super Bowl 25 win is in the Hall of Fame.

So, of course, with Belichick struggling mightily in his new role at the University of North Carolina, many speculated that he could return in 2026 to replace interim HC Mike Kafka as head of Big Blue. However, Belichick quickly issued a statement shutting down any possible move, not just to the Giants, but to the NFL as a whole.

“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families. The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells’ staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies,” Belichick said in his statement.

Bill Belichick has "not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2025

The rumors obviously began because Belichick has not been having the best time in his first year at Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are just 4-5 so far this season. However, the former NFL coach claims he still has “tremendous support” from the UNC community.

“Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not wavered. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud. We’re on to Wake Forest,” his statement further read.

Belichick’s young, 24-year-old girlfriend and apparent business manager, Jordon Hudson, has been ever-present since they got together last year. So it’s not surprising that someone like Barstool founder Dave Portnoy would read that statement and assume Hudson had something to do with it.

“‘We’re onto Wake Forest’ has Jordon’s fingerprints all over it,” Portnoy tweeted while reacting to Belichick’s statement.

While we wouldn’t be surprised if Hudson had composed the statement, at least in part, we’re not sure that specific quote from the statement really has Jordon’s fingerprints on it. “We’re onto week’s opponent” was a pretty common tactic used by Belichick to dodge questions about a previous game while he was with the Patriots.

Nonetheless, it is, indeed, onto 6-3 Wake Forest next week for Belichick and the floundering Tar Heels.