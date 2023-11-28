“You Lost Your Job to Colin Kaepernick”: Alex Smith Gets Viciously Roasted for His ‘Anti-Tom Brady’ Take

In the high-stakes world of the NFL, opinions are as fierce as the game itself. This was made evident recently when former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith challenged Tom Brady’s viewpoint on the current state of the NFL. Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, expressed his belief that the NFL has drifted from its former glory.

However, Smith’s counterargument stirred up more than just a debate about the game’s competitive nature. Alex Smith took a jab at Brady by criticizing the division in which Brady spent most of his career. Smith stated: “My biggest complaint with this…He played in the most uncompetitive division, I think, in NFL history.”

This remark didn’t sit well with fans, sparking a wave of reactions on Twitter. The platform became an arena for fans to voice their opinions, some of which harshly reminded Smith of his own career trajectory.

A tweet from the SEC Football Nation sarcastically advised Smith to refrain from commenting. A tweet said, “Dude, you lost your job to Colin Kaepernick, so shut the fu*k up.”

The fans flooded the comment section and Twitter itself with multiple tweets trolling Alex Smith. A tweet read, “Alex Smith is the new goat.”

None other than Dov Kleiman mentioned, “Smith was factually wrong though.”

A fan attached Brady’s stats to the post and wrote, “Someone needs to show this to Alex.”

Another trolled Alex:

In 2012, Alex Smith lost his starter role to Colin Kaepernick, following an on-field concussion. What followed was a messy transition that led to ripple effects across the league.

Alex Smith’s Reflection on Losing His Job

Reflecting on his career, Alex Smith had once spoken candidly about the tough phase when Colin Kaepernick replaced him as the QB for the 49ers, the team he started his football career with. Six years ago, he detailed the challenging period of his concussion and the subsequent decision by the coach to replace him with Kaepernick.

Smith talked about how tough it was for him, wanting to do well personally while still being a good team player. He recognized Kaepernick’s good work but also shared how it was frustrating and had mixed feelings for him to see his team make it to the Super Bowl when he wasn’t playing a big part in it. However, there are no hard feelings between the two former football players as Smith continues to support Kaepernick as he did when he replaced him.