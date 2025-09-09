Amid Reports Linking Tyreek Hill With Steelers, Analyst Explains Why Going Back to the Chiefs Makes More Sense

From the final whistle of the Miami Dolphins’ disappointing 2024 season, All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill was hinting that he did not want to stay around much longer. Cryptic tweets and quotes led to conversations with the brain trust that eventually convinced him of the Dolphins’ plan. Turns out, Hill might have been more right about wanting to leave than even he realized.

Head coach Mike McDaniel’s nerdy, nonchalant shtick is wearing thin in South Beach, as his team received an epic 33-8 beatdown in Week 1 against Daniel Jones’ Indianapolis Colts, of all teams. Very bad look.

QB Tua Tagovailoa looked utterly out of sorts, committing three turnovers. And he was unable to satisfy Hill, who was seen causing a ruckus on the sideline during his four-reception, 40-yard performance.

As is always the case, a big loss in Week 1 is bound to produce the biggest overreactions. But that performance was so bad, the prevailing thought that McDaniel could be canned, Hill and others traded, and the team blown up might not actually be an overreaction at all.

Hill’s time in Miami certainly seems like it won’t go past the trade deadline, and Mike Florio and others are suggesting the seemingly “all-in” Steelers should roll their dice on the WR.

“There’s already chatter, in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over the Jets, that the all-in Steelers could go even more all-in by making a move for Hill. Yes, Pittsburgh already has receiver DK Metcalf, who’s making $30 million per year on a five-year deal. But the Steelers don’t have a clear-cut No. 2… Why wouldn’t quarterback Aaron Rodgers want Hill?” Florio wrote.

People may not have been paying close enough attention, but 2022 fourth-round receiver Calvin Austin played the WR2 role pretty well in Week 1 in Steel City. He had four receptions, 70 yards, and a TD on six targets. Not too shabby.

Of course, Hill would be an upgrade on the youngster, but they’re not quite desperate. That’s why Florio believes there’s another destination that Hill might prefer to land.

“During his apology tour in advance of Super Bowl LIX, Hill admitted on PFT Live that he sometimes regrets leaving the Chiefs. And the Chiefs could use him, before and after Rashee Rice returns from his six-game suspension.”

There’s certainly a strong argument to be made here for the Chiefs and Hill reuniting. K.C. has won two Super Bowls since he left, but the last couple of years have been ugly when it comes to the passing offense. And now with Rashee Rice suspended for the first six weeks and Xavier Worthy day-to-day with what looked a lot like a separated shoulder from Week 1, the door is wide open for a wideout there.

The Chiefs certainly have the capital to make the trade. Whether draft picks or young talent, they would have options. However, they also have the third-smallest amount of salary cap space right now, which would make taking Hill’s massive contract quite the task. We’ve seen general managers get clever in situations like this before, mind you.