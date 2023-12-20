‘Soon to be Dad’ Dak Prescott Can’t Keep Calm as Girlfriend Sarah Jane Shares Adorable Baby Shower Pictures

Excitement and joy are in the air as Sarah Jane, the girlfriend of renowned quarterback Dak Prescott, recently shared a series of heartwarming pictures from her baby shower. The Instagram post, adorned with the caption, “The most beautiful celebration for our baby girl Prescott Thankful for these ladies and all of my friends and family that came to celebrate her this weekend. You are already so loved, my angel ,” captured the essence of the special day.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1DCd3uxWoE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The photos revealed a stunning baby shower setup, drenched in shades of pink, hinting at the arrival of a baby girl. Sarah Jane, radiant in her pregnancy glow, looked enchanting in a satin pink dress, embodying the joy and grace of impending motherhood.

Advertisement

Dak Prescott, soon to be a proud father, couldn’t contain his excitement and affection. He left a heartfelt comment, “Thats mine !!! So thankful my girls were celebrated the right way ♥️♥️♥️,” reflecting his anticipation and love for his growing family. The fans filled the comment box with such love and joy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1737326900819988836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user mentioned, “Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful! We love sweet baby MJ so much already ❤️❤️”. Another one wrote, “Beautiful pics! Baby MJ has an army behind her that loves her so much.” A comment read “Ohhh, I got you. The MJ threw me off, lol. That’s adorable. ❤️”

Weeks earlier, Sarah Jane had posted mesmerizing pictures from her maternity shoot, captioning, “A little bit of heaven sent down to Earth Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you,@_4dak.” The white wrap dress she donned perfectly accentuated her baby bump, showcasing her in all her glowing maternity.

Advertisement

Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott’s Love Story