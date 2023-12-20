‘Soon to be Dad’ Dak Prescott Can’t Keep Calm as Girlfriend Sarah Jane Shares Adorable Baby Shower Pictures
Vasudha Mudgal
|Published December 20, 2023
Excitement and joy are in the air as Sarah Jane, the girlfriend of renowned quarterback Dak Prescott, recently shared a series of heartwarming pictures from her baby shower. The Instagram post, adorned with the caption, “The most beautiful celebration for our baby girl Prescott Thankful for these ladies and all of my friends and family that came to celebrate her this weekend. You are already so loved, my angel ,” captured the essence of the special day.
The photos revealed a stunning baby shower setup, drenched in shades of pink, hinting at the arrival of a baby girl. Sarah Jane, radiant in her pregnancy glow, looked enchanting in a satin pink dress, embodying the joy and grace of impending motherhood.
Dak Prescott, soon to be a proud father, couldn’t contain his excitement and affection. He left a heartfelt comment, “Thats mine !!! So thankful my girls were celebrated the right way ♥️♥️♥️,” reflecting his anticipation and love for his growing family. The fans filled the comment box with such love and joy.
A user mentioned, “Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful! We love sweet baby MJ so much already ❤️❤️”. Another one wrote, “Beautiful pics! Baby MJ has an army behind her that loves her so much.” A comment read “Ohhh, I got you. The MJ threw me off, lol. That’s adorable. ❤️”
Weeks earlier, Sarah Jane had posted mesmerizing pictures from her maternity shoot, captioning, “A little bit of heaven sent down to Earth Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you,@_4dak.” The white wrap dress she donned perfectly accentuated her baby bump, showcasing her in all her glowing maternity.
Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott’s Love Story
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, in November 2023. The couple, who have been discreet about their relationship, were first seen together in September 2023.
Ramos, celebrating her 30th birthday, shared a snapshot of them on Instagram, receiving warm wishes from Prescott. Ramos, originally from Tampa Bay, Florida, is a Florida State University alumna with a degree in criminalistics and criminal science. She’s also connected to her alma mater, as her sister Grace is currently studying there.
Professionally, Ramos has worked in hospitality and is now an on-premise sales consultant at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, managing distribution for brands like Diageo and Moet Hennessy. This role came after her time as a bartender at Marriott Hotels. Prescott, before this relationship, was with Natalie Buffett for two years until their split in 2022.
As Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane prepare to embark on their new journey as parents, their fans can’t help but share in their excitement and joy.
