Nidhi
|Published December 08, 2023

Erin Andrews Apologizes to Kyle Shanahan For “Body Checking" Him During On-Field Interviews

Erin Andrews, Kyle Shanahan; Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Erin Andrews has emerged as one of the mainstays of the NFL world, bringing glamor and spice to on-field reporting. The journalist is known for her detailed sideline reporting and honest behind the scenes on her ‘Calm Down’ podcast with fellow journalist Charissa Thompson.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Andrews threw light on one of her embarrassing moments and issued an apology to the victim of said event. The podcast host detailed an interaction with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan that ended up being an embarrassing mess.

Talking to co-host Charissa Thompson explained how during one of her sideline interviews with Shanahan, she was following him inside the chaotic tunnel and ended up fully body-slamming him. Erin described the chaotic situation inside the “tight” tunnel where she basically had to run to keep up with the coach during the 49ers vs Eagles game.

Erin Andrews Gives Sneak Peak Into Challenges of Side-Line Reporting

Issuing an apology to the HC, Andrews gave details of her half-time interview with Shanahan during the 49ers-Eagles matchup as the 49ers were leading. However, as Andrews said, the Eagles are known for their second-half turnarounds, and she wanted to know what was San Fransico‘s defense’s plan to stop that from happening. She said,

“I want to apologize to him(Kyle Shanahan)…We’re walking fast. I am dodging guys. I am like on him, on him. Hitting him, like body-checking him and my breath is in his face and I can’t speak properly because I am trying to yell.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0j0buEpBMa/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

She also reiterated what most football enthusiasts know already: Eagles fans are intense. While she was trying to talk to Shanahan, Andrews revealed that Eagles fans were yelling “F*ck you! F*uck you!” at the 49ers in the tunnel.

Describing her “embarrassing” moment with Shanahan, Andrews basically gave an insight into the challenges sideline reporters face, acquiring material for the fans watching at home. From keeping pace with fast coaches to giving fans the most detailed and accurate reporting sure seems like a taxing undertaking.

