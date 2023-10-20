ESPN Insider Compares Dak Prescott at Offense to an Under Satisfying Michelin Restaurant; “We See the Flashes of What the Cowboys Can be”

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally quashed the criticisms against them as their unit emerged victorious against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, their offense as critiqued earlier appeared to be a bit timid even on the big night.

Talking about their lackluster performance, ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ panel didn’t seem impressed with the team. In fact, they had quite a few things to say in the recent episode of the show owing to the Dallas Cowboys’ underperformance.

The Cowboys’ Unsatisfactory Performances this Season

Kimberley Martin believes that the Dallas Cowboys are immensely talented but voiced her concerns on what she thinks is going wrong with them on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’. According to her, the Cowboys are unable to manifest their talent on the field, only putting up a show briefly. She used an interesting analogy to state that the Cowboys can be so much more, but their current performance is just not enough. Comparing them to a small portion of food in a Michelin restaurant that leaves patrons unsatisfied, she said,

“Picture it, you’re in New York City. You and your lady decide ‘oh we’re going to go to a three star Michelin restaurant. You sit down starving because you haven’t eaten all day because you’re going to a three star Michelin restaurant. They put the big old plate right in front of you and you see a tiny little portion of food decorated lovely. But you got like a puree drizzle of balsamic and then got a deep fried octopus. You’re like, ‘this tastes good’ and you realize all the courses are that [showing a small portion] big. So by the time you leave the restaurant, you’re tapping your man on the shoulder like ‘Babe we got to go to McDonald’s coz I am still hungry. I am not satisfied. I enjoyed the food but it was not enough.”

Using the storyline, Kimberley finally compares the situation of the couple to the Cowboys’ audience, saying,

“Here’s the problem with the Cowboys. Dak is running into the end zone. This is so beautiful and then it disappears, just like that plate of food. So I think we see flashes of what the Cowboys can be and what they’ve been. But they aren’t enough.”

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled with a mediocre 4-2 record in the season. Dak Prescott has remained under the scrutiny of NFL pundits, owing to his continuing underperformance over the last two seasons. The Cowboys have amassed 154 points in the season as opposed to the San Francisco 49ers placed at the top of NFC rankings with 184 points.

Additionally, the records across the NFC are better for teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions who boast 5-1 scores each. In such a scenario, the crushing defeats suffered by the Cowboys against the 49ers and the Cardinals have highlighted the lacunae that need to be addressed.

Jerry Jones Puts Forward Mixed Comments on the Cowboys’ Victory

It is not just the analysts and pundits that the Cowboys have managed to upset with their performances. Jerry Jones, the owner and manager for the Cowboys remained unhappy with the 20-17 win, calling the game ‘sloppy’. Talking about the game on Tuesday’s 105.3 The Fan, Jones said,

“I felt it was as disjointed or sloppy a game as—maybe that’s a strong word—for both sides. I really thought the game was, relatively speaking statistically, was even. … Penalties evened out.”

However, he later admitted that he was proud of his team’s victory embracing the Chargers as tough opponents.

​​“I’m really proud that we got out there and had that kind of win against them,” Jones said.

The Dallas Cowboys have entered their bye week, as the next matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is set for Oct. 29. This could be the opportunity for the Cowboys to step up their offense as well as experienced players like Dak Prescott to raise their teams performance to prove that they can be as satisfactory as McDonald’s.